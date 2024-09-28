Part 2 of the results of the Swedish bad bath analysis that confirms the Danish study - 3/4 of adverse events in Sweden were amongst women
Not so fun fact: 75% of Swedish adverse events were reported on behalf of women.
Not a single Danish newspaper is publishing these results. The research was crowd funded, instead of being compiled by government agencies – these agencies could give a rat’s hairy ass!
From this 18-minute video here.
Swedish pfizer side effects
"With Dr. Vibeke Manniche, MD PhD. Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (2023). This research from Denmark work is only funded by crowd funding
https://www.givesendgo.com/
Reports of Batch-Dependent Suspected Adverse Events of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Comparison of Results from Denmark and Sweden. 2023, Nationwide study from Denmark Identified a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 2024, Suspected adverse events (SAEs) Denmark and Sweden SAEs reported to national authorities
It is interesting and encouraging that Google/Alphabet is allowing this video to screen on YouTube.
Perhaps the tack is (as Martin Neil outlined in a prior thread) a third leg of the con-game where a pacifying influencer butts in to rationalise the deception/con and lower the temperature/chance of retribution!
Onwards!!!
