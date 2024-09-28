Not so fun fact: 75% of Swedish adverse events were reported on behalf of women.

Not a single Danish newspaper is publishing these results. The research was crowd funded, instead of being compiled by government agencies – these agencies could give a rat’s hairy ass!

From this 18-minute video here.

Swedish pfizer side effects (youtube.com)

“With Dr. Vibeke Manniche, MD PhD. Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (2023). This research from Denmark work is only funded by crowd funding, via this link,

https://www.givesendgo.com/

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/1... Reports of Batch-Dependent Suspected Adverse Events of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Comparison of Results from Denmark and Sweden https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39202... 2023, Nationwide study from Denmark Identified a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 2024, Suspected adverse events (SAEs) Denmark and Sweden SAEs reported to national authorities”

It is interesting and encouraging that Google/Alphabet is allowing this video to screen on YouTube.

Perhaps the tack is (as Martin Neil outlined in a prior thread) a third leg of the con-game where a pacifying influencer butts in to rationalise the deception/con and lower the temperature/chance of retribution!

