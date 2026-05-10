Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snooze's avatar
Snooze
1h

I would refer you to the UK column section dealing with this supposed threat. https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-8th-may-2026

Some of it is quite funny, though I do have an odd sense of humour. These days one has to cultivate such things. And sing, to raise the spirits.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture