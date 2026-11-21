Here’s the Barnham vote.

From Brave AI:

“Residents of Barnham in Suffolk have symbolically voted to leave the UK, with 94% of participants (257 out of 273 valid votes) supporting the motion to seek independence. This result, announced on November 21, 2026, was a protest against government plans to house up to 931 asylum seekers at the nearby former RAF Barnham base.

“The referendum was organized by the Barnham Residents’ Association and Barnham Parish Council to express local opposition to the lack of consultation and the potential impact on the village of 584 residents. Although the vote carries no legal weight and cannot change the village’s constitutional status, organizers intend to declare the area the “Bailiwick of Barnham” and petition for Crown Dependency status. “

“This event makes Barnham the second English village to hold such a symbolic poll, following a similar vote in Piddington, Oxfordshire, in September 2026. The Home Office has stated that no final decision has been made on the asylum housing plans, which are currently proceeding through the Urgent Crown Development process. “

Not quite the ‘devolution plans pursued by the Labour government! This not ‘hope in every post code it is 80,000 ‘ Muslim asylum seekers’ divided by 124 main post codes) – that’s 615 Muslim criminals in every post code- hardly ‘hope’.

Who can blame them. Siting hundreds of illegal Muslim immigrants free to roam in every corner and shop has led to young girls and women frantically enrolling in self defence classes and buying guard dogs.

Every facet of life in these small villages will be dominated by the need to ‘look over your shoulder’ to check whether a Muslim criminal is looking to rape or rob them.

Make no bones about this – the illegal immigrants are Muslim and are of fighting age. The Labour government (Angela Rayner) will no doubt invoke ‘emergency powers’ to ride roughshod over any ‘planning issues.

There are 2,000 mosques and 80,000 illegal Muslim immigrants being housed in HMOs , hotels and now military barracks close to places like Barnham and Piddington. 40 Muslim criminals per mosque.

Mosques should be used to billet these criminals- 40 each, and Islamic church leaders should be held responsible for their conduct. That is humane and would bring an end to the costs associated with housing these Muslim criminals.

From Brave Ai:

“As of 2026, there are 1,895 registered actual mosques (masjids) across the United Kingdom.

The distribution by nation is:

England : 1,754

Scotland : 92 (per Muslims in Britain data) / 114 (per DID Press)

Wales : 42 (per Muslims in Britain data) / 18 (per DID Press)

Northern Ireland: 5 (per Muslims in Britain data) / 9 (per DID Press)

When including hired halls, dedicated prayer rooms, chaplaincies, and temporary premises, the total number of places of worship used for Islamic prayer rises to approximately 2,187 landmarks.

It’s not as if the government has not been upgraded for ‘security purposes’.

“For the 2026–27 financial year, the UK government has pledged £40 million specifically for the security of mosques and related Muslim community sites. This allocation is part of a larger record £73.4 million (or £77.4 million according to some Home Office statements) investment package designed to protect Jewish, Muslim, and other faith communities across the UK.

“The £40 million is distributed through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, which funds physical measures like CCTV and fencing, as well as on-site security personnel. This figure represents a significant increase from previous years, such as the £29 million allocated in 2024–25 and the £41 million issued in 2025–26. Additionally, mosques benefited from a separate emergency fund of approximately £66 million in 2024 following the disorder after the Southport attacks, which was distinct from the annual protective security budgets.”

It is time for the Muslim community to ‘step up’ and earn the money they have been gifted by taxpayers.

They have received over £100 million over the last five years just to protect the mosques and make them secure. That works out at £50,00 PER mosque!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan