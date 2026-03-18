You read that right. At a time of pressure on food prices, the UK government was to reduce food production. The announcement coincides with EU trade agreement plans – via MERCOSUR – that will allow the import into the UK of cheap agricultural products from South/Latin America via the EU. A quick side track into the EU/MERCOSUR trade agreement – which will take up the slack of the food NOT being produced on the DSTROYED 500,000 acres of British farmland – and which will add to the UK’s trade deficit.

A quick side track -MERCOSUR AS per Brave AI;

‘The EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement is a landmark trade deal between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. After over 25 years of negotiations, the agreement was politically finalized on 6 December 2024, formally signed on 17 January 2026 in Asunción, Paraguay.

‘Key Features of the Agreement

Market Size : Creates the world’s largest free trade zone, covering over 700 million consumers (449 million in the EU, 260 million in Mercosur).

Tariff Reductions : Eliminates 91–92% of tariffs on goods traded between the two regions over a 15-year phase-in period. EU exports benefit from reduced tariffs on cars (up to 35%), machinery (14–20%), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and agri-food products like wine (up to 35%), olive oil (10%), and chocolate (20%). Mercosur exports gain improved access to the EU for beef, poultry, sugar, ethanol, soy, and coffee.

Safeguards for EU Farmers : Caps on sensitive imports: 1.5% of EU beef and 1.3% of EU poultry production. Protection for 357 European food and drink products (e.g., Prosciutto di Parma, Champagne) via Geographical Indications. A €6.3 billion safety net to support farmers facing market disruptions.

Non-Tariff Measures : Streamlined customs procedures and alignment of technical standards. Enhanced access to public procurement markets (e.g., Brazil’s federal procurement market exceeds €8 billion annually). Commitments on sustainable development , including climate action, biodiversity protection, and deforestation prevention.

Interim Trade Agreement (iTA): Provisionally applied since 27 February 2026, allowing immediate benefits while full ratification is completed.

Ratification Status (as of 18 March 2026)

Mercosur : Fully ratified by all four member states, with Paraguay completing the final ratification on 17 March 2026 .

European Union: The Council authorized the agreement on 9 January 2026, and the European Parliament approved it on 21 January 2026. Full ratification by all 27 EU member states is now required. The EU Commission plans to proceed with full implementation once all national parliaments have approved the deal.

Economic and Strategic Impact

Expected to increase EU GDP by over €77.6 billion and boost EU exports by up to €50 billion by 2040.

Supports 600,000 jobs in Europe and strengthens supply chains for critical raw materials (e.g., 82% of EU niobium comes from Mercosur).

Reinforces rules-based trade and geopolitical alignment amid global uncertainty.

The agreement represents a strategic alliance for economic growth, sustainability, and global trade leadership. ‘

MERCOSUR is one aspect of the ‘collateral damage’ that is NOT part of the LABOUR governments ‘net zero’ planning process.

Now for the summary of the plans announced today that will pollute the UK’s ‘green and pleasant’ land forever, with toxic chemicals from solar panels and wind turbines whilst simultaneously creating eyesores as far as the eye can see and destroying entire eco systems of native species in the UK.

From Brave AI;

‘The UK government, under the Labour administration, has introduced a land use framework that aims to balance food production, renewable energy, and nature restoration by 2050. According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), approximately 9% of England’s farmland—equivalent to around 500,000 acres—would be repurposed for renewable energy projects, including solar farms and onshore wind turbines, alongside habitat restoration and tree planting.

This plan does not mandate land use changes but provides a strategic framework to guide local authorities and landowners. It emphasizes using less productive agricultural land, particularly upland areas where farming is financially vulnerable and subsidies are high. The government asserts that food production can be maintained at current levels through improved efficiency and yield increases, while also supporting the construction of 1.5 million homes and expanding woodland by 265,000 hectares.

Key points from the strategy:

Solar and wind development will focus on areas with lower agricultural value, avoiding high-quality farmland.

Biodiversity net gain is a core principle—projects like the Hooton Pagnell Renewable Park are designed to enhance wildlife habitats through hedgerow restoration and wildflower meadows.

Rooftop solar is prioritized to reduce pressure on farmland, with Labour’s “rooftop revolution” aiming to install solar panels on millions of homes.

Land use data tools will be published to help farmers and planners make informed decisions, ensuring trade-offs between energy, food, and nature are minimized.

Despite government assurances, the plan has sparked significant opposition from farming groups and rural communities. Critics, including Reform UK and the NFU, argue that large-scale solar and wind projects on farmland threaten food security, damage landscapes, and undermine local democracy. Some projects, such as the West Burton solar farm in Lincolnshire and the proposed Hooton Pagnell park, have already triggered local resistance over environmental and aesthetic concerns.

The government maintains that the framework is not prescriptive and will rely on incentives and data-driven planning rather than top-down mandates.’

‘blah, blah, blah’ - I read Brave’s interpretation as merely scratching the surface of the economic and moral implications of such an outrageous proposal.

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan