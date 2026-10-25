From here:

UK Teen Arrested For Making Local Politician Look Like A Rabbit | ZeroHedge

“The teen also reportedly posted criticisms of Bennett’s wardrobe after he showed up to a public meeting in short-shorts. The post suggested Bennett “was dressed like a rent boy” (slang for male prostitute). Police argue this comment alone could be considered a “hate crime”.

Four officers arrived at the boy’s home on the morning of August 3rd, 2026 while he was sleeping. They arrested him in view of neighbors, seized his phone and laptop, took DNA, fingerprints, and a mugshot, and held him briefly in a cell.

He was released on bail with conditions (including restrictions on attending council meetings). As of late October, the investigation remains open. “

“In the US, this kind of trolling is expected and protected under the First Amendment, but there are no such individual rights in the UK. The criminality of speech is ambiguous and up to the interpretation of officials and law enforcement. Hate Crime laws are particularly open-ended, allowing the government to target almost anyone for almost any public comments.”

Here’s the image:

“Nibble… nibble… crunch… crunch… Can you hear it? That’s the sound of a rabbit devouring the last remaining shreds of Wolverhampton Conservatives’ credibility...”

Hahaha!

“To clarify, in the UK, Conservative Party officials (Tories) are highly liberal in their policies and are not truly “conservative”.

In other words, in the US they would be considered left wing.

The Conservatives were instrumental in promoting mass third-world immigration into the UK, undermining the primary mandate of the Brexit vote.

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