From here (unable to cross-post):

(100) Peer Review Confirmation: mRNA Contaminated Blood Can Be Deadly

“As we listen to Caputo confirm that Trump still loves mRNA we have now received confirmation that mRNA contaminated blood can be deadly.

In a critical study published by SafeBlood, Dr. Thorp and others, we see that mRNA vaccine contaminated blood has indeed harmed recipients of those blood donations.

It goes without saying that if the blood is dangerous to donate that the mRNA is obviously dangerous in your own body.

Lots to discuss on this and I look forward to welcoming my guests Dr. Jim Thorp and Dr. Clinton Ohlers.

Looking for blood donors who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine?

SafeBlood is a worldwide membership network that helps connect recipients with compatible unvaccinated blood donors.

SafeBlood does not currently operate its own blood collection or banking facilities, but they are working toward establishing dedicated blood banks for members seeking this option.

Full members can search for compatible donors using SafeBlood’s anonymous map search and request a donor through the secure members’ area of the website.

If having the ability to seek an unvaccinated blood donor is important to you or your family, learn more and become a member today.

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