From here:

Starmer's personal ratings plunge to new low amid Sue Gray chaos (msn.com)

“A poll by More in Common found the PM now has a net score of minus 33 among Brits - an astonishing fall from a high of plus 11 in the aftermath of his election landslide just three months ago.”

A fall of 44 points in three months!

Brits are in the same quandary that they were I before the lections on 4 July 2024. The then ruling Conservative Party was chock full of smug, self-satisfied idiots and the Party had lost its way. The people voted the Tories out of office. Just 20% of the voting electorate voted the Labour Party in – the Labour vote was the same as the prior 2019 election and yet it went from a landslide defeat in 2019 to a landslide victory – with just 20% of the electorate voting for them – around a third of the very low turnout of 60%.

The UK chattering classes cannot believe their luck – so many issues to talk about revealing the hypocrisy and incompetence of the new Labour government.

And the budget is about to hit on October 30th.

Labour has inherited a fiscal deficit of – according to Brave and the ONS:

“According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the budget deficit for 2023/24 totalled £120.7 billion, equivalent to 4.4% of economic output (Source: “UK budget deficit overshoots, turning fiscal screw on Sunak government”, April 23, 2024).”

The chattering classes are parroting the Labour governments “OMG we have a 20-billion-pound black hole!”

Sorry chumps, you have a 121-billion-pound black hole.

On top of that, from Brave:

“Office for National Statistics (ONS): As of August 2024, the UK government debt stood at approximately £2.77 trillion (2,770 billion GBP). This figure is based on the ONS’s monthly public sector net debt data from January 2019 to August 2024.”

2.8 trillion pounds. The interest – at 5% - on that is 140 billion pounds a year. Now that is a black hole.

There is no discussion in the MSM or social media about that umber.

The budget on 30 October 2024, will include massive amounts of new public spending, accompanied by massive increases in taxes.

Tax and spend, just as you would expect from a socialist/Marxist government.

The extra spending will be waived off as “borrowing for capital investment”.

The problem is that the capital spending will be on building out the “net zero” infrastructure. Infrastructure that will lie mouldering in the fields waiting for the farmers to bankrupt themselves clearing off the obsolete and toxic solar panels and wind turbines (the operators will have long left the scene ad declared themselves bankrupt – creating a tax credit!

Expect a few tens of billions in tax increases and a few hundreds of billions in spending plans. A few financial commentators will point out the “bleeding obvious” – that the budget will be the first of five annual ones (and probably several mini-budgets).

So, in a few years, the UK will go racing through the 3 trillion-pound debt market.

The solutions are simple but are out of reach – much of these solutions apply to the US, Japan, Canada, Austrralia, New Zealand and the EU.

1. Abolish all “net zero” measures. 2. Deport all criminal migrant beggars back to the first safe country they crossed into. 3. “Blitz” the NHS waiting lists with the same conditions as were prevalent during the C19 scamdemic. 4. Remodel “ideal” hospitals, design from scratch as prototypes for geriatric care and A&E. 5. Prosecute all citizens – Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, whoever on an equal basis – no favourites. 6. Ditch all DEI policies. 7. Resig from the UN and WHO until they act in accordance with its original charter. 8. Roll back all “hate speech” legislation - facilitate and encourage free speech and punish censorship by any individual in any organisation that engages in censorship. There are existing laws covering threatening behaviour. That should be enough to be getting on with. Not doing these things will result in ever more profligate spending, a larger mountain of unrepayable debt and growing civil unrest.

Government around the world need to run FISCAL SURPLUSES of 2-3% a year for 30 years to repair the damage done by decades of past socialist/Marxist policies.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan