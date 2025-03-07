From here:

BREAKING NEWS: Trump Signs New Executive Orders While Taking Multiple Questions From Reporters

Trump strips security clearances of law firm over Steele dossier

“President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order suspending security clearances for employees of law firm Perkins Coie, which played a key role in commissioning the Steele dossier on Trump's alleged interactions with Russia.”

President Trump today signed a bunch of Executive Orders.

After announcing a 20-billion-dollar deal with a shipping company, Trump signed an Executive Order that removed access of Perkis Coie to Federal records.

Perkins Coie was the company used by Hillary Clinton to hide her treasonous activities in fomenting the “Russia hoax” via the “Steele Dossier”.

Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC fined by FEC over Trump-Russia dossier research | CNN Politics

From March 2022

“Washington CNN — Federal election regulators fined Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee earlier this month for not properly disclosing the money they spent on controversial opposition research that led to the infamous Trump-Russia dossier.“

“Revenge is a dish best served cold”.

Trump also signed Executive Orders (including one from another Halligan!!!) covering trade and on bonds on companies filing mischievous lawsuits against the Administration.

There was one for “Irish Day” on March 17th as well.

Onwards!!!