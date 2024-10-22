From here:

"Did He Deserve Three Years In Jail?" | Grandfather Jailed Over Rotherham Rioting Dies In Prison

“Talk's Isabel Oakeshott reveals that the same judge who sentenced Peter Lynch was ‘sympathetic’ to a paedophile and argued for him not to be in prison.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Peter Lynch, died at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster, on Saturday.

Sheffield Crown Court heard in August how Lynch was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting “scum” and “child killers” at police. Isabel says: "Where was this concern for Peter Lynch, who had many health problems and no criminal record?”

Words fail me, you will ned to listen to the two-tier justice system.

The sentencing Judge of Peter Lynch, Jeremy Richardson, expressed concern in a previous case, years ago, involving a 24-year-old repeat paedophile - this judge was concerned about the paedophiles health and argued that he should not receive a custodial sentence. The effect on the many children sexually assaulted was not the judge’s main concern!

A stupid idea from an outraged (and unhealthy) 61-year-old father of 4, eventually resulted in his death – in custody in a mazed race prison. He had no criminal record and was a family man.

What went on inside that prison that made him take his ow life.

UK rioters were rushed into jail with sentences of several years – whilst violent offenders are let out of prison to make room for the surge of “thought criminals”, rioting against illegal immigrants occupying hotels that those rioting could only dream of using on a permanent basis.

Peter Lynch is a now deceased, UK political prisoner.

Last point, on July 24, 2024, two immigrants beat up police officers and have not yet been charged – the incident is on video – evidence is apparent. No charges after three months, angry residents whisked into jail for thought crims in just five days after letting violent criminals back onto the streets to make room for “thought crimes” invented by socialists,

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan