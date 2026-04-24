Per Brave AI:

“The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has launched a formal investigation into Peter Mandelson regarding his tenure as the EU’s trade commissioner from 2004 to 2008.

This probe, confirmed on Friday, April 24, 2026, follows a request from the European Commission to examine allegations of misconduct and potential fraud linked to Mandelson’s correspondence with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Key details of the investigation include:

Scope: OLAF is reviewing Mandelson’s exchanges with Epstein during his four-year term, specifically looking for evidence of fraud, corruption, or serious misconduct within EU institutions.

Allegations: Reports indicate that emails from the 2010 eurozone crisis period suggest Mandelson may have shared market-sensitive information with Epstein, including advance notice of a €500bn (£434bn) bailout for Greece.

Current Status: OLAF stated it has “sufficient information” to proceed but emphasized it is too early to confirm if the findings will constitute criminal fraud. The office will analyze digital forensics and can recommend sanctions, such as revoking pensions, though any criminal elements would be referred to the European Prosecutor’s Office.

Mandelson’s Response: Lord Mandelson, who was previously sacked as UK ambassador to the US over his ties to Epstein, has reportedly denied acting in a criminal manner and stated he was not motivated by financial gain.

· Peter Mandelson is in London, England, specifically at his home in Camden, following his release from police custody. · He was arrested on February 23, 2026, at his London residence on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. After being questioned by Metropolitan Police officers, he was released on bail pending further investigation. As of late April 2026, he remains out of prison while the criminal investigation continues.

Lord Mandelson’s links to Russia and China involve extensive lobbying activities through his firm Global Counsel and his former role as a non-executive director at Sistema, a Russian conglomerate. These connections, which included potential business with state-owned enterprises like Rusnano and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), were flagged as significant security risks during his vetting for US ambassador.

Key aspects of these links include:

Russian Defense Ties : Mandelson served on the board of Sistema until June 2017, years after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Sistema is the majority shareholder of RTI , a defense technology company that produced radar and satellite communications for Russia’s land-based missile early-warning system.

Lobbying for State Entities : Emails from the Epstein files revealed that Global Counsel sought lucrative work with Russian state investment firm Rusnano and Chinese state-backed CICC . The firm also lobbied to reassure UK stakeholders regarding China Reform , a state-owned entity with military links, during its acquisition of Imagination Technologies .

Security Vetting Failure : UK Security Vetting officials formally recommended against Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador due to these foreign links, which were considered a national security risk . Despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer receiving warnings about these connections in due diligence reports, he proceeded with the appointment in December 2024.

Political Controversy: Critics, including opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, argue Starmer ignored clear red flags regarding Mandelson’s proximity to hostile state actors and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to Mandelson’s eventual resignation and a major political scandal.

Peter Mandelson’s links to JPMorgan and other global banks center on his role as UK Business Secretary, where he allegedly lobbied on their behalf for tax breaks and policy changes, and his subsequent career in lobbying. Emails from the Epstein files reveal that Mandelson advised JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to “mildly threaten” Chancellor Alistair Darling over a proposed 50% tax on bankers’ bonuses, while also sharing sensitive government information about bonus structures with Jeffrey Epstein, a JPMorgan client.

Key aspects of these links include:

Policy Lobbying: Mandelson told Epstein he was “trying hard to amend” government policy to apply the bonus tax only to cash portions rather than share options, coordinating with Jes Staley, then a senior JPMorgan executive.

Confidential Information: He forwarded emails containing “market sensitive” government data regarding potential tax measures and saleable assets to Epstein during the global financial crisis.

Post-Government Lobbying: After leaving office in 2010, Mandelson co-founded the lobbying firm Global Counsel , which represented JPMorgan as a client; emails show him seeking to secure deals or a position with the bank, stating he did not want to “live by salary alone.”

Other Bank Connections: Mandelson also lobbied JPMorgan to underwrite a £700m mining investment vehicle launched by his friend Nat Rothschild and communicated with Jes Staley regarding US Volcker rules and banking regulations.

Mandelson has claimed his conversations reflected the views of the entire UK and international banking sector, but former Prime Minister Gordon Brown ordered an investigation into the disclosure of confidential information, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Mandelson to leave the House of Lords over these links.

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