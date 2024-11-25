From here:

Call a General Election - Petitions

Petition

Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.

Sign this petition

2,255,872 signatures

It looks like it is still increasing at a rate of around 10-20 every second!

The UK electorate has 48 million registered voters.

There’s no detail on the political affiliations of those signing.

Whether this motivates a sufficient number of the 400 or so Labour MPs to support a “Vote of No Confidence” in the Government remains to be seen but is unlikely. Who votes themselves off the gravy train to ruin. Even if you are causing suffering and increasing the odds of a failure of the nation state?

Even if a General Election was called, the candidate selection process for all parties is the issue – and will simply result in another kakistocracy no matter who wins a re-run.

The issues are the wasteful spending on “net zero” policies that are further bankrupting the UK at the national and individual level. Combine that with the damage caused by the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections and the refusal to expel immigrant beggars and the UK is consigned to a dark future - one that can no longer defend itself against new weapons technologies because it has sent so much of its weaponry to be destroyed or sold in Ukraine

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan