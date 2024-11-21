From here:

Philippines Sounds Alarm: Births Plunging, Deaths Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed - Slay News

“Official government data shows that the country’s population has plummeted by almost 1.3 million people since the mass vaccination program emerged in early 2021.”

“When the data for the years up until 2019 are considered a baseline, there have been 908,566 fewer births than expected from 2020 through 2023.

In addition, there have been 386,939 excess deaths during the same period.”

The US experienced around 1.5 million extra deaths over 2021-23 inclusive, over the 2015-19 baseline, the numbers of births has not been remarked on anywhere.

The population of the Philippines at around 116 million. As such, it is one third that of the US, so equivalent numbers would be around 2.7 million fewer births and around 1.2 million excess deaths over the three years 2021, 2022 ad 2023.

Ball-parking US LIVE births using data extracted by Brave AI, the US LIVE birth rate has declined from around 11,000 per million out of the total US population to 10,000 from 2019 to 2023. – there is little change in the birth rate over 2020-22, but 2023 LIVE births showed a drop of around 70,000 LIVE births to around 3.6 million.

Of note, 2019 births are around 100,000 higher than subsequent years. 2923 births are 150,000 below births for 2019.

This US data does not include abortions, premature termination or still births.

We ca keep an eye out for more developments!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan