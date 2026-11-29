Prime minister Backdoor Burnham and tax dodger, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner, can either put, shut up or employ the same jackboot tactics used to destroy the way of life of an entire quintessential English village.

From here:

Piddington applies to construct migrant camp in Angela Rayner’s backyard

“Piddington residents have applied to build an asylum seeker camp in Angela Rayner’s constituency, after the Housing Secretary used emergency powers at her disposal to force through construction at the former RAF base in Bicester.”

“Angela Rayner seems awfully keen on putting hundreds of migrants in the wrong place. We just wondered what voters in her constituency might think of asylum seekers on their doorstep.

“Presumably Ms Rayner will be fast-tracking our plans too.”

“The contrast is stark. While Piddington is facing an influx of migrants four times the size of their parish, Ms Rayner’s constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne boasts just 0.2 asylum seekers for every 100 residents.”

“If Angela Rayner thinks this migrant camp is such a good idea, she should try it out herself first. Otherwise, it’s just rank hypocrisy.”

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