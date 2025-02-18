From here:

DC’s Panic Sell-Off: Are the Bureaucrats Fleeing Before the Storm? | The Black Sphere with Kevin Jackson | TheBlackSphere.net

“There are now nearly 8,000 homes for sale in the Washington, DC, metro area. Nearly HALF of these homes have been listed for sale over the last 30 days. Since November 2024, nearly 5,000 homes have been listed for sale, well above average.

In November 2024, the median home in Washington, DC, was worth ~$699,000, according to Redfin. Today, the median home is worth $560,000, marking a -20% drop in ~3 months. Mass selling is an understatement.

Listings accelerated after DOGE’s federal employee buyout offer was announced.”

According to Beave AI, there are around 317,000 homes in DC.

“The offer pays employees through September 2025 if they quit, with 5%-10% of employees expected to agree. As of this week, 65,000 federal employees have accepted the buyout offer, per WSJ.

There has been a SURGE in new listings in Washington, DC, with a listing price of $1,000,000+. There are now 525 listings of $1+ million and 44 listings worth $5+ million. This suggests high-profile job exits are rising.

If one zooms out further in the DC area, you learn that there are ~15 THOUSAND homes for sale. In fact, there are so many homes for sale in the downtown area that Zillow now groups 280 homes together in clusters. This is an unprecedented level of selling in a generally “strong” housing market for sellers.”

And the impact on prices?

“In November 2024, the median home in Washington, DC, was worth ~$699,000, according to Redfin. Today, the median home is worth $560,000, marking a -20% drop in ~3 months. Mass selling is an understatement.”

Out of interest:

“Earlier this week, internet search trends for “Criminal Defense Lawyer” and “RICO Laws” went viral on X, fueling speculation that Washington’s political elites were in panic mode. The searches coincided with DOGE’s efforts to neuter USAID’s funding of NGOs that propped up a shadow government, as well as begin cutting tens of thousands of workers from various federal agencies.”

From Brave AI:

“Most federal employees are located outside of Washington, D.C., with about 85% working in other areas across the United States. The largest populations of federal employees are found in states like California (6.4%), Texas (5.6%), Florida (4.2%), and Georgia (3.5%). Additionally, significant numbers of federal employees are located near military bases in areas such as Southern Maryland, Georgia, and Washington state.”

Interesting times!

Onwards!!!