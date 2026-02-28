The socialist/Marxist Labour government continues to act against the UK’s interests by aligning with the UESR – Union of European Socialist Republics, modelled on the now defunct USSR) and in this case with communist China:

First latest developments from Iran. From Brave AI:

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not confirmed dead following the Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. Iranian state media and officials have stated that Khamenei is alive and in good health, though he has not appeared publicly since the attacks. Reports indicate he was moved to a secure, undisclosed location—likely a bunker—before or during the strikes.

While Israeli media, citing unnamed sources, reported “growing indications” that Khamenei was killed and claimed his residence and office complex were completely destroyed, these claims remain unverified. Satellite imagery shows extensive damage to the Beit-e Rahbari compound, but no official confirmation of his death has been released by Iran.

The situation remains highly volatile, with Iran enforcing a media blackout on the Supreme Leader’s status and no official statement from Khamenei himself. The outcome of the attack on him remains unclear, but there is no credible evidence confirming his death at this time.

Reports are sourced from Israeli Channel 12

Now the UK/China story

From here:

Ed Miliband signs deal with China to invest in British energy that threatens national security - The Expose

“Yesterday, a year after he struck the deal with Beijing, Ed Miliband, the UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, finally published his Memorandum of Understanding with China.

“Miliband’s deal commits the UK to closer cooperation with China on various energy-related areas, including offshore wind farms, electricity grids, battery storage, carbon capture and hydrogen. The deal also leaves the door open to potential cooperation on other areas, including civil nuclear power.

In other words, making us even more dependent on China in all of the areas where they have complete dominance in global supply chains.

Note the lack of support for the latest war against Iran – refusing to allow the use of UK bases , the Chinese Embassy, he sell out of steel works amongst many other pro-China, pro-EU, anti-US actions by the Islam supporting Marxists in the Labour government.

Miliband has also completely stripped out a previous commitment that any deals struck with China should support and grow British supply chains.

In other words, complete surrender to China at the expense of British industry.

And not a single word about Chinese solar panels being made with slave labour, or human rights abuses in Xinjiang.”

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan