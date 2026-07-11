From Brave AI:

“Ann Widdecombe, the 78-year-old former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokeswoman, was found dead at her Dartmoor home on Thursday with serious injuries, prompting an active murder investigation. Devon and Cornwall Police initially arrested a 26-year-old white British man in Newton Abbot on suspicion of murder, but he was released from custody on Saturday and is no longer part of the investigation.

Police have ruled out a terrorist or politically motivated attack, though political leaders expressed shock at the “horrific” incident. The probe is now focused on identifying the actual killer, with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries and seeking CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam footage from the Haytor area. Widdecombe had failed to appear for a scheduled TV interview on Wednesday before her body was discovered the following morning.

“Devon and Cornwall Police currently employs approximately 3,664 police officers, with a total workforce of 6,020 staff members as of 2024. This figure represents a record high for the force, which serves a population of roughly 1.8 million across Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly.

The force has been actively recruiting to reverse previous cuts, having welcomed 1,446 officers between 2019 and 2023. Leadership plans to further increase frontline presence by recruiting an additional 302 officers by March 2024, aiming to reduce senior ranks in favor of operational constables.

There have been around 6,000 murders in England over the last ten year- 3 of them politicians. The cynic in me says that the efforts to detect and prosecute murders is not proportionate across all victims.

For 2024:

“For the most recent complete year (ending March 2024):

575 homicide offences were recorded in England and Wales .

329 individuals were convicted of homicide in England and Wales.

That works out at a successful conviction rate of 57% of recorded homicides

In other news, outgoing Prime Minister has joined the ‘far right bandwagon’ to support the English soccer team and has suggested a national holiday if England win the world cup!

“Keir Starmer has hinted that the UK will receive an extra bank holiday if the England national football team wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Prime Minister stated he would not confirm the date until England reaches the final, saying, “I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final.”

The potential holiday is widely expected to be scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, the Friday following the World Cup final on July 19. This would allow time for the team’s return and the organization of a celebratory parade. However, the holiday is contingent on England winning the tournament, a feat they have not achieved since 1966.”

From here:

Sir Keir Starmer sparks backlash after blaming ‘far-Right’ for outrage over lack of grooming gang inquiry | LBC

“The Prime Minister has triggered a furious backlash after saying calls for an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal are from people jumping on a ‘far-right bandwagon’.

Some bandwagons are more far right than others?

I am still shocked and angry about the murder of Ann Widdecombe and I am concerned about the violent killers who are still roaming free.







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