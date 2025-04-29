Regular readers will be familiar with the story of Pakistani men systematically raping young white girls.

It is one of the most abhorrent atrocities committed on British soil and it is happening today and will happen tomorrow – because the “government” thinks that the issue can be handled on a voluntary basis at the local level.

A national inquiry would have subpoena powers, but the “government” labels a national enquiry as a “far right bandwagon”.

There is a “far left bandwagon” that is denying the on-going rape of young white girls. The Pakistani community is part of that bandwagon.

The scale of the abomination is vast. Around 100,000 young girls, kidnapped and repeatedly raped Iin at least 50 cities.

It is happening today and will happen tomorrow.

Local authorities that permit these atrocities are asked to volunteer to hold local enquiries. These authorities could be directly involved with the gang rapes of young white girls. Their social workers, police and even judges may be complicit. Would they “volunteer” for detailed investigations of the very crimes they have committed?

As an aside – what happens if a war kicks off between Indian and Pakistan? We are already seeing one sided sectarian violence by Hamas supporters ripping the fabric of polite society in the UK.

The police are instructed to “stand down” and not stoke racial tensions – ignore the scale of the rapes.

We have a government that is rolling out plans for free 5-year, rent, rates and utility bills for migrants.

Are the perpetrators of the rapes, legal or illegal economic migrants?

How many in the legal and illegal immigrant neighbourhoods know of these crimes and are silent?

The UK has millions of poor, sick and elderly people that need a 5-year avoidance of household bills like rates, rent and utility bills. Why should illegal immigrants receive these benefits ahead of those who have paid taxes for them and communities that want to help their own with their taxes?

The UK has a migrant beggar problem that the “government” is ignoring because it has no morals and is allowing the rape of young white girls by (mostly) Pakistani males to continue.

How can any government simply ignore this?

Here is a 14-minute discussion:

Grooming Gangs: Labour To Be Forced CORNER As Tories To Push Parliamentary Vote In Just WEEKS

Note the title “Grooming Gangs” instead of “Pakistani child rape gangs”.

