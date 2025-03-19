From this 15-minute here:

Democrats in Crisis! Party Hits Record Low Favorability Amid Schumer Revolt!

The latest CNN polling umbers show Democrats with just 27% support - th lowest since polling began 33 years ago in 1992.

Not all Trump’s policies are perfect. They require refinement from a high quality, credible opposition,

The reason for an uncontested Trump policy agenda is blamed on the lack of leadership and a “plan” by the Democratic Party. Democrats have what they wanted - a party of extremist clowns in a big tent.

The Democrats do have a plan - to rip off and bankrupt the US by wasting taxpayer dollars on ludicrous “net zero”, CRT, DEI, open borders, support of terrorist organisations like Hamas, Houthis and Hezbollah and other groups supported by Ilhan Omar bin Laden, Rachid Tlaib and other “Goon Squad” members.

Trump is moving forward despite the actions of politically motivated judges who are Democratic Party operatives.

As soon as the Democrats stop allowing whack jobs to lie, cheat and steal - demonstrating a complete inability to govern - the sooner the US can go back to some sort of normalcy where they can compete on a rational and level playing field - instead of behaving like a bunch of whiney attention seeking children.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!