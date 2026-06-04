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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
8h

I'd like to know what they used to put the fires out -- here in the US it takes hours just to do one?

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
7h

I winder if the same make as the Chinese EVs Mark Carney ordered for Canada. .

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