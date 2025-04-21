From here:

Pope Francis DEAD at 88: Updates as King Charles pays tribute as pontiff dies days after they met - World News - Mirror Online

“Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the sad news that 88-year-old Pope Francis passed away at around 7.30am on Easter Monday”.

“Heartfelt tributes are being paid to Pope Francis, who sadly passed away on Easter Monday, after spending his life "dedicated to the service to the Church." Both King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer have issued statements.

The Vatican confirmed the 88-year-old passed away at around 7.30am this morning. Cardinal Ferrell revealed the sad news at the Casa Santa Marta, close to St Peter's Basilica. He said: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Un the midst of life, we are in death”.

Onwards!!!