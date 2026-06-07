From here:

Germany’s far-right AfD extends polling lead over Merz’s conservatives

“Merz’s popularity has slumped over his first year in office, with a record 77% of respondents to the INSA poll saying they are dissatisfied with his performance, up 6 points from April.

Only 15% of those surveyed said they are satisfied with his work, down 4 points.”

“The survey by polling institute INSA saw the AfD stable on 29%, a record 8 percentage points ahead of Merz’s centre-right bloc, which fell by one point on 21%.”

“Further back in the poll, which was conducted between June 1 and June 5, were a trio of left-wing parties: the Greens on 14%, the SPD on 12% and The Left on 11%.”

For context, here is the vote split at the last federal election from Brave AI:

he 2025 German federal election, held on February 23, 2025, recorded the following popular vote totals and percentages for parties that entered the Bundestag:

CDU/CSU: 14,160,402 votes (28.5%), securing 208 seats.

AfD: 10,328,780 votes (20.8%), securing 152 seats.

SPD: 8,149,124 votes (16.4%), securing 120 seats.

Greens: 5,762,380 votes (11.6%), securing 85 seats.

Die Linke: 4,356,532 votes (8.8%), securing 64 seats.

SSW: 76,138 votes (0.15%), securing 1 seat.

CDU/CSU/SPD coalition down from 45% to 33% (down 12%) and, AfD up from 21% to29% (up 8%) with Greens and Die Linke each up a few points..

Yikes!

Although the fringe lunatic left still shows well, there is no denying the strong support for the centre right AfD (it is NOT a far right party).

Onwards!

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