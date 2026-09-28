From Brave AI:

“Portugal has officially banned full-face veils, such as the burqa and niqab, in public spaces under Law 58/2026, commonly referred to as the “burqa law.” The legislation, which officially came into force on September 23, 2026, prohibits wearing clothing designed to conceal or obstruct the face in public areas, with violations punishable by fines ranging from €150 to €3,000.

Key Details of the Ban

Scope and Exceptions

The ban applies to public roads, open spaces, public service facilities, and events where services are accessible to citizens. However, exemptions are granted for:

Health, professional, artistic, or weather-related reasons.

Places of worship, diplomatic/consular missions, and aircraft.

Coercion and Penalties

In addition to fines for individuals wearing face coverings, the law criminalizes forcing another person to cover their face for reasons related to gender, religion, age, or origin. Coercion can result in prison sentences of up to two years or a fine of up to 240 days, with penalties increasing if the victim is under 18.

Political Context

The law was originally proposed by the far-right party Chega and supported by the right-wing governing coalition, including the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

It was approved by parliament in July 2026 and signed by President António José Seguro, who described the uncovered face as a “central element of human identity and communication.”

Left-wing parties opposed the measure, arguing it could fuel Islamophobia and disproportionately affect Muslim women.

Her’s how the legislation progressed from Brave AI:

“Portugal enacted a ban on face coverings in public spaces through a law known as the “burqa law” (Law 58/2026), which officially came into force on September 23, 2026.

The legislative process unfolded as follows:

Proposal and Approval: The initiative was introduced by the far-right Chega party. It was approved in its first reading by the Portuguese Parliament on October 17, 2025 , and passed in a second reading in the Constitutional Affairs Committee on July 9, 2026 .

Presidential Promulgation: President António José Seguro signed the law into effect on August 18, 2026 , citing social integration, gender non-discrimination, and public security as key justifications.

Enforcement: The law prohibits wearing garments designed to conceal the face in public spaces, with fines ranging from €150 to €3,000 depending on whether the violation is negligent or deliberate. It also criminalizes forcing another person to cover their face, punishable by up to two years in prison.

Exceptions: Exemptions are granted for health, professional, artistic, or weather-related reasons, as well as in places of worship, diplomatic missions, and on aircraft.

“At least 24 countries have placed restrictions or bans on the wearing of the burqa (and other full-face coverings like the niqab) in public.

These laws apply to a mix of liberal democracies and authoritarian regimes, spanning Muslim-majority and non-Muslim-majority nations.

The bans generally fall into two categories:

Nationwide bans: Countries like France , Belgium , Denmark , and Switzerland prohibit face coverings in most or all public spaces.

Partial or institutional bans: Many other nations, including Canada (in Quebec), the Netherlands, Austria, and China (in Xinjiang), restrict face coverings in specific settings such as government buildings, schools, hospitals, or public transport.

Key countries with bans include France, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and several African nations such as Chad, Gabon, and the Republic of the Congo.

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