There will be another demonstration by UK farmers in central London tomorrow lunchtime.

From Brave AI:

· “According to the Welsh June Agricultural Survey (2023), there were approximately 34,800 farm holdings in Wales, accounting for 16.2% of the total 214,500 farm holdings in the UK in 2015. (Source: {‘title’: ‘Welsh Farming Facts and Figures’, ‘snippets’: […]})”

At the risk of reading in a nest of vipers, it may be possible to evade/avoid the theft of property by the UK government using the compulsory purchase of farmland to site those hideous and useless onshore wind turbine forests and plantations of solar panels AND the inheritance tax.

Remember the goal of the UK Marxist, aligning with globalists, is to reduce UK farm production – especially meat and dairy – and force energy costs at five times the rate of hydrocarbon energy costs. Generating high inflation and increasing poverty – especially amongst the elderly, the poor and the infirm. Hideous and malevolent policies of a Cult.

To stress, I am neither a corporate tax expert nor an expert on charitable trusts, but here goes.

Companies do not pay inheritance tax. Farmers will be far more expert in the pitfalls and benefits of turning their farms into companies, but here’s some current conditions.

Labour has jacked up the cost of employment via increases in National Insurance – from Brave Ai:

“Labour’s budget announcement in October 2024 includes an increase in employer national insurance contributions (NICs) to 15% from April 2025. This represents a 1.2 percentage point rise from the current rate of 13.8%. Additionally, the secondary threshold (ST) at which employers start paying NICs on employees’ earnings will be lowered from £9,100 to £5,000.”

Some notes on proposed inheritance tax changes – because for Marxists – “all property is theft” – property belongs to the State, not the individual.

In direct contrast to my philosophy that “all taxation is theft” and the State has no right to individual property – inherited or otherwise,

“The UK Labour government has introduced changes to inheritance tax, which will affect family farms and rural communities.

· Key Change: Farms worth more than £1 million will be liable for 20% inheritance tax, whereas previously they paid none. · Impact: The changes have been met with criticism and protests from farmers, who argue that the tax will harm the viability of their businesses and the future of rural communities.” Maybe forming a corporation is a solution, maybe it is too complex, and farmers have already discarded it. Here’s another possible approach. Charitable trusts – along the lines of the Peabody Trust. Charitable trusts do not pay inheritance tax but have key characteristics. Again, from Brave AI: “… the Peabody Estate, as a charitable trust, is exempt from inheritance tax under UK law. Its assets are held for the benefit of the public, and its purposes are focused on providing housing and services, rather than accumulating wealth for individual beneficiaries.” Which could be adapted for farms: “… the Farm Estate, as a charitable trust, is exempt from inheritance tax under UK law. Its assets are held for the benefit of the public, and its purposes are focused on providing food and areas of natural beauty, rather than accumulating wealth for individual beneficiaries.” Just a thought.

