This is potentially going to be the biggest human migrations in US history – far bigger than the forced “Trail of Tears” migration of native Americans to reservations.

There are estimates of 40-50 million “undocumented migrants” in the US – arriving over decades.

There are recent political claims that 20 million migrants were allowed into the US by the Biden/Harris junta.

Here’s a few Brave responses:

· “10.99 million (as of 2022) from the “Unauthorized immigrant population in the U.S.” snippet · 11 million to 12 million (as of 2022) from the “PolitiFact: How many undocumented immigrants live in the U.S.?” snippet · 11.35 million (as of January 2022) from the “Estimating the Illegal Immigrant Population Using the Current Population Survey” snippet · 11.46 million (as of February 2022) from the same snippet

Additionally, the “Profile of the Unauthorized Population - US” snippet mentions 7,381,000 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Central America, which represents approximately 67% of the total unauthorized population.”

Also, given those numbers are for the start of 2022,

We have this from Brave AI:

“Undocumented migrant numbers into the US in calendar year 2022: Estimated to be a substantial portion of the 2.76 million migrant crossings in fiscal year 2022, likely exceeding 2 million, but exact numbers are not available.”

There is no “official” data o the numbers for 2022 and 2023 – it is a big secret – no-one can know the national numbers. They must remain corrupted (by “parole” status, for example0 and hidden.

Anyway, how will the logistics of the deportations work? Are there interim steps that can be taken?

I suggest that US States that want to get rid of the migrant beggars (depriving their legal residents of services and forcing them to pay huge sums of money to feed, shelter, “health”, house, police, provide electricity, water, gas and educate – and other supporting services AT THE TAXPAYERS EXPENSE) can assist the deportation exercise by sending the migrant beggars to those States that advertise for them.

So, here’s a sense of the source of the migrant beggars:

I would guess that a large proportion of those claiming Mexican citizenship are not, in fact, Mexican.

International law states that those escaping danger should be handled by the first “safe” country they cross into - many migrant beggars “escaped” from “safe” countries!

There are likely to be legal challenges mounted in Democratic States to deportation. There may be legal cases against “importation” of migrant beggars to sanctuary States – though this importation has been successfully employed already, say, from Texas to New York,

I suggest that those States that want to rid themselves of their migrant beggar infection send chartered buses and chartered trains full of these lawbreakers to those States that welcome them.

Here are the “sanctuary States” that would welcome migrant beggars from outside the US.

Your State, your choice!

Of course, barring social security payments to residents in those states, federal funding for everything else should be suspended.

This ca be done in the next two months. “Donor” States should ask a serious question “if you provided full human services to migrant beggars from overseas, what services should, and could you be providing to those in similar circumstances that are legal US citizens in your State?”

The residents of those half dozen “sanctuary” States need to vote out their politicians who are depriving them of services and not providing the same levels of welfare to legal residents in those States – but are giving these services away for free to migrant beggars.

The National Guard/US Army/ICE could coordinate with local police to round up and evict the migrant beggars to sanctuary States – by bus and train – charter them – maybe not by plane because that inflicts their presence on legitimate travellers – migrant beggars do not warrant such consideration.

Could prisons be emptied of non-violent criminals and prison cells be used for the immigrant beggars, how about FEMA cams, then 3d print holding cells or use tents. Winter is coming so this is problematic from a humanitarian perspective. Maybe the question should be “you stay here, you will be cold and hungry in prison or a tent, if you go home – here’s 500 bucks – and be warm and fed”. Most of the migrant beggars come from warm countries.

Giving each of these criminals 500 bucks would cost 5 billion bucks per ten million migrants, compared to the 50,000 bucks each in direct costs plus 50,000 in indirect costs of ONE TRILLION DOLLARS EVERY YEAR PER TEN MILLION that these migrant beggars cost now.

That’s a suggestion for the next two months to alleviate the emergency situation existing now in those States wishing to terminate the problem that is draining the life blood out of their State and making it especially susceptible to a real emergency – like a natural disaster (like Hurricane Helene). where all their FEMA resources are being spent on these criminal migrant beggars.

Within just two months of receiving the importation of 10-20 million migrant beggars the sanctuary States will be screaming for help. The deportation out of the US can then proceed full bore, unhindered by left wing lunatics seeking the destruction of the US.

It will be interesting to see the mechanism and logistics of the solution the Trump Administration comes up with.

Will there be 40 million deportations or will the process stall after deporting 400,000 known criminals, leaving a few million undetected criminals n the US and the other 48 million continuing to deprive US taxpayers of the use of their taxes?

Federal funding of the States is a morass of smoke and mirrors.

You have them itemised here.

Federal Aid by State 2024

“Net federal funding per resident is the amount that a state received per capita from the government minus the amount that residents and organizations paid the government per capita. Virginia has the highest net federal funding per resident at $10,301 per resident. Unlike the previously mentioned trend, Virginia receives disproportionately high federal aid despite being one of the U.S.'s wealthier states. This could be attributed to their large defense contracting sectors. On the opposite end, some states have negative net federal funding. These states have paid to the federal government in taxes more than they receive back in aid. New Jersey has the largest negative net federal funding of -$2,368 per resident, followed by Massachusetts with -$2,343 per resident.”

The there is this from Brave AI:

“State-by-State Allocation: While the exact allocation of federal funds to each state in 2024 is not provided, the following states received significant allocations:

o Louisiana: 50.5% of state revenue from federal funds o Alaska: 50.2% of state revenue from federal funds o Arizona: 49.7% of state revenue from federal funds o North Dakota: 22.2% of state revenue from federal funds o Hawaii: 25.9% of state revenue from federal funds o Virginia: 27.6% of state revenue from federal funds

Or articles like this one:

Federal Tax Dollars Paid And Received By Each State, Mapped | Digg

“Last year the Federal government's spending was more than $6 trillion, and it has already surpassed $2 trillion this year. The government primarily earns revenue through taxes (individual income, social security and medicare, corporate income, excise, estate/gift) and a variety of other sources like customs duties and income related fees. Each US state offers its own local tax system and nine states don't impose one.”

One can hope that DOGE will also turn its attention to the costs of education per pupil per State and the huge disparities in the cost of drugs ad treatments between States – and internationally.

But one step at a time I guess, there’s a lot of low ad medium hanging fruit that is waste to prune first,

Onwards!!!

