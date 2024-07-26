From this 2-hour video here (h/t Ranger71):

Lots of references to “spider web” descriptors.

Personal note – regular readers will know my eyesight is failing. One “symptom” I have noticed is a lattice of red and black lines taking up around 20% of the field of vision in my stronger left eye, especially after looking at red colours on the situation maps of the war in Ukraine – maybe that’s a form of “spider web”.

"A Pathway to Save the World?" ft Christie Laura Grace 7/25/24 (rumble.com)

We have this description:

“Tonight's guest is Christie Laura Grace ( https://christiegrace.substack.com/ ) who is a former biotech manager, coordinator, designer (RNA/Lipids) for recombinant proteins, and more. She joins us tonight to talk about her background, and the personal research that has brought her to the doorstep of what she believes to be a discovery of immense value.”

Christie discusses work she publishes on Twitter/X and this SubStack article published last month.:

CANCER: "COMBINED" FEEDBACK LOOP of cGAS STING AND APOBEC: DNA plasmid in LNP +DS RNA triggers cGAS STING AND induction of DNA deaminase APOBEC3A + nuclear DNA damage: (substack.com)

Which recommended reading this primer published in March 2024:

(100) cGAS STING Pathway activation by DNA Plasmid Contamination, SPIKE, and LPS in modRNA "vaccines": AIDP, Myocarditis, Stroke, Aortic Dissection, and More: Overview, and Biopsy Methods for Detection. (substack.com)

Most interesting and informative articles that could point the way to a correct diagnosis and treatment of vaxx damage.

Here is a link to a paper from April 2021 by different authors:

The cGAS–STING pathway as a therapeutic target in inflammatory diseases | Nature Reviews Immunology

Which has this in its abstract:

“… Here, we outline the principal elements of the cGAS–STING signalling cascade and discuss the general mechanisms underlying the association of cGAS–STING activity with various autoinflammatory, autoimmune and degenerative diseases. Finally, we outline the chemical nature of recently developed cGAS and STING antagonists and summarize their potential clinical applications.”

Wiki page here: cGAS–STING cytosolic DNA sensing pathway - Wikipedia

Turns out hydroxychloroquine is useful!

The video also goes into the differences in reactions between the different races from a genetic perspective. Those of European and near/middle Eastern origin react differently – once again highlighting the (socialist) “one size fits all approach is fundamentally flawed. I recall Dr Mobeen Sayed pointing out that Novavax seemed to work better for blacks than other racially coloured folk.

HLA-DR is also touched on - HLA-DR - Wikipedia

At around the 1 hour 18-minute point, the discussion moves to cancer and its treatments.

Ther is a treatment called small molecule diABZI.

Not a link to the actual clinical trial itself, but I found this:

diABZI (compound 3) | STING agonist | InvivoGen

“diABZI is part of a family of small-molecule amidobenzimidazoles (ABZI) identified to compete with 2'3'-cGAMP [1]. diABZI takes advantage of the symmetrical nature of STING, with two ABZI molecules linked to create a single optimized dimeric ligand [1]. Structural studies have suggested that the activation of STING by classical CDNs requires a closed 'lid' conformation [2]. In contrast, diABZI activates STING while maintaining its open conformation [1]. Further research is needed to understand the implications of this difference.”

Maybe a 90% reduction in tumours and a lot less invasive than the usual treatments.

Then there is also “Danshen dripping pill” used extensively in China for a long time,

Danshen Uses, Benefits & Dosage - Drugs.com Herbal Database

“.Danshen has been used extensively in traditional Chinese medicine as a single herb and in multiherb formulations. Limited clinical studies have shown efficacy in coronary artery disease and acute ischemic stroke, but the quality of methodology limits the validity and extrapolation of these findings.”

Here’s a recent study from June 2024:

Compound Dans hen Dripping Pill effectively alleviates cages-STING-triggered diseases by disrupting STING-TBK1 interaction - PubMed (nih.gov)

“Conclusion: CDDP is a specifically cages-STING pathway inhibitor. Furthermore, we provide novel mechanism for CDDP and discovered a clinical agent for the therapy of cages-STING-triggered inflammatory and autoimmune diseases..”

Again, not referencing the current clinical trial.

Low methionine (check the name please!) diets help with cancer (you have to have methionine– eat complete proteins, like oats, interact with cGAS-STING! Get advice on the “how to”

- Methionine - Wikipedia

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan