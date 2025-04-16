From this one-hour episode here:

Dr. Jordan Vaughn explains some of the major COVID shot injuries

“America Out Loud PULSE with Dr. Vaughn & Dr. Tankersley – Normally, 72% of the blood is in the venous system, but if integrity of veins is compromised (especially the iliac veins in the pelvis) then there can be up to 85% of the blood pooling before it gets to the heart, lungs and brain. This can have many adverse effects in many ways, not the least of which is a reduced blood return to the right heart and lungs...”

Dr Vaughn explains how a recent UK paper demonstrates that C19 was always a vascular issue and never a respiratory one. (No link to the paper in the write-up).

It was always about the flow of oxygenated blood to the veins and capillaries, rather than just the main arteries.

There is reference to the “clumping” of red blood cells in the arteries and other circulatory systems and how the immune must be not just cleansed but removed in order for a “cure” to be effective.

The veins must cleanse the blood of the toxic spike protein that is still manufacturing the spike after 1,200 days!

Ivermectin much!

Very interesting.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!