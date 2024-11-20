From here:

Legal Bombshell – A Shocking Twist in Trump’s Fight for Justice | RightWing

· “Federal appeals court halts proceedings in Trump document mishandling case until December 2, 2024 · Pause requested by Jack Smith due to Trump’s election as President-elect · DOJ policy prohibits criminal prosecution of a sitting president · Trump pleaded not guilty to 40 criminal counts related to handling classified materials · Case previously dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, citing Smith’s unconstitutional appointment

From here:

Hunter Biden Update On Sentencings For Gun And Tax Evasion Charges - Newsweek

“On December 12, Biden, 54, will be sentenced in Delaware after he was found guilty of three felonies stemming from purchasing a gun while using drugs in October 2018.

“Biden could face up to 25 years in prison for his gun conviction, although it is believed he will not serve time as he is a first-time and nonviolent offender.”

The, a few days later:

“On December 16, Biden will be sentenced on federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles after pleading guilty in September and avoiding a trial.

Biden faces up to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced for the tax offenses.

Maybe we can do alternate months in each for the next 40 years or so.

"I am not going to do anything," President Biden said in June, shortly after a jury found Hunter Biden guilty of three felony gun charges. "I will abide by the jury's decision."

Puts Biden’s POTUS actions into sharp relief.

Onwards!!!

