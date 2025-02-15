From here:

Trump Administration Ends Jobs for 200,000+ Probationary Federal Workers - The Joe Messina Show

“The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) data indicates that, as of March 2024, around 220,000 federal employees were still in their probationary period.

In addition, reports from GBH suggest that 288,000 employees had been in service for one to two years. Under civil service regulations, these probationary employees can be dismissed without the complex legal procedures required for tenured staff.”

220,000 plus 288,000 = 508,000!

“The Department of Education and SBA saw dozens of employees dismissed, as reported by far-left CNN. At OPM, several probationary employees were terminated via a Microsoft Teams call.

The Department of Energy laid off between 1,200 and 2,000 workers, including hundreds from the nuclear stockpile office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) let go of nearly 1,300 probationary employees, making up about 10% of its workforce. The U.S. Forest Service terminated approximately 3,400 probationary employees.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) dismissed over 1,000 employees, estimating an annual saving of more than $98 million.

According to the VA, the dismissed individuals included probationary employees who had been in service for less than a year in a competitive appointment or less than two years in an excepted service appointment. The VA emphasized that these personnel changes would allow the department to redirect resources toward healthcare, benefits, and services for beneficiaries.

The VA currently employs over 43,000 probationary individuals, most of whom are exempt from these dismissals due to their mission-critical roles or coverage under collective bargaining agreements. The New York Times, known for its far-left leanings, reported that the IRS is also planning to lay off thousands of workers.”

From Brave AI:

“As of recent data, the federal government employs around 3 million people, making it the nation's 15th largest workforce. This figure includes both full-time and part-time employees, as well as those working under various service categories. The number of federal employees has remained relatively stable, with fluctuations due to factors such as the hiring of temporary workers for the census.”

Here is a hiring freeze in place as well.

From the linked article:

“Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the president’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government,” the spokesperson added.”

From Brave AI:

“According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), approximately 102,819 federal employees retired in 2022, while in the fiscal year ending September 2022, about 114,505 federal employees retired. These figures indicate that the number of federal employees retiring each year is in the range of around 100,000 to 115,000.”

Retirements of around $100,000 a year, no hiring and maybe half a million employees laid off during their probation and that’s a reduction pf 600,000 out of 3 million federal employees.

Salary and benefits packages of around, what, 100,000 a year each? Savings of $50 billion a year?

The key question is “will anyone notice?” and another is “will this result in industrial action?” around pay rises, work to rule and. strikes.

Onwards!!!