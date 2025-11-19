Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard A.'s avatar
Richard A.
6h

You need to make sure that these camps do not result in a authoritarian government for the natives too. Government always uses any excuse to take away citizen rights. Rights are already abbreviated in the UK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture