(The US was invaded by tens of millions of fighting age men seeking taxpayer funded benefits – the UK HAS and is, being similarly invaded – trump stopped the invasion of the US, and is rounding up and deporting the invaders – the UK – is not.

From Brave AI:

“Between 2020 and the end of September 2024, approximately 175,000 unauthorised arrivals were recorded by UK authorities, with 78% arriving via small boats across the English Channel.

“ In the year ending June 2025, there were 49,000 irregular arrivals detected, representing a 27% increase compared to the previous year.

From here:

How many illegal migrants are there in the UK? | The Independent

These figures do not include those people whose visas have “expired”. They are (now) also illegal immigrants.

Ther could easily be more than half a million illegal immigrants in the UK – maybe as many as 1 or 2 million – all of whom are housed in one way or another.

The UK has a housing shortage of around one million homes.

I suggest that there is a similar number of sub-standard homes – that need repair and upgrade.

My point is this.

The UK is already providing accommodation and benefits that provides a lifestyle that exceeds h lifestyle of the poorest Brits.

The government thiks nothing of providing such benefits.

Consider the most vulnerable – the poor, the elderly and the disabled.

Imagine if th most in need – 250,000 or 1-2 million, were provided with bath benefits and the consideration given to illegal immigrants – via higher pensions, better housing, or more social care.

Illegal immigrants are criminals – not just because they enter the country illegally, but because THEY ARE taking, food, care and money from the neediest in the UK.

They need to be imprisoned and deported .

The UK is at war - with illegal immigrants.

During the last war – from Brave AI:

“At the peak of World War II, the number of German prisoners of war (POWs) held in the United Kingdom reached 402,200 by September 1946, more than a year after the end of the war. This figure reflects a significant increase following the Allied invasion of Western Europe and D-Day, with the number of POWs rising sharply after 1944. The number of camps exceeded 600 during the war, although the exact number and locations have not been fully established due to frequent renumbering, reclassification, and the secrecy surrounding their locations. “

Build the camps – lock the illegal immigrants up.

