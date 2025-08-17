Politicians are hopeless at arithmetic, especially in the labour party.

Successive UK governments are spending 20 billion pounds a year on Net 0, this is worth 400 billion pounds in todays dollars and compared to the national debt of 3 trillion pounds.

PV= 20,000,000,000/0.05 ​=400,000,000,000 pounds

Take the Chagos islands we are spending 10 billion pounds a year for 34.5 years for the privilege of using the Chagos islands. Mauritius has never had any claim on the Chagos islands.

PV=10,000,000×16.692=166,920,000

Despite the deputy defence secretary claiming that the money paid to the Mauritius government is equal to .2% of the cost of an aircraft carrier.

President Trump has succeeded in talking to PM Stalmer into raising the defence budget from 2.5% of GDP (75 billion) to 5% of GDP (150 billion).

PV= 150,000,000,000/0.05​=3,000,000,000,000

Doubling the government debt….

The labour government plans on building 300,000 new houses every year for the next 5 years. The actual value of that is 300,000 x 500,000 x 5 = 750 Billion pounds

These are black holes and there is no way this can be funded by the UK.

Germany has broken its own fiscal rules by allocating 500 billion euros for defence to meet Trumps NATO spending requirements.

Onwards!!

Please subscribe ten dollars a month or annually for 100 bucks. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan