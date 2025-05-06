President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. would stop the bombings of the Houthi rebels after the group said it doesn't want to fight anymore.
War with the Houthis is over – the Houthis do not want to fight any more
From here:
Trump says US will stop bombing Houthis after terror group says it doesn't want to fight anymore | Just The News
"The Houthis have announced that they are not, or they've announced to us at least, that they don't want to fight anymore," Trump said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.”
We shall see.
