War with the Houthis is over – the Houthis do not want to fight any more

Trump says US will stop bombing Houthis after terror group says it doesn't want to fight anymore

"The Houthis have announced that they are not, or they've announced to us at least, that they don't want to fight anymore," Trump said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.”

We shall see.

