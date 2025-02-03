Eric Topol is well-connected to the pro-vaxx lobby and other groups.

He shares concerns about the presence of micro- and nano-plastics into every living organism.

I believe that this is a valid and growing existential threat to “life as we know it”.

Here is a link to his article.

The Microplastic Concerns Elevate—To the Brain

I cannot cross-post because of his SubStack settings. Here’s the opening paragraphs.

“A new study shows accumulation in the brain, much higher in people with dementia, and 7-30 times greater than other organs (liver and kidney).”

“This issue of Ground Truths sums ups a worrisome new report on brain accumulation of microplastics, increasing over time assessed, with much higher levels in people with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. It comes on top of a new study in the experimental model showing microplastics impair brain blood vessel flow and induce blood clots. While these reports do not establish cause-and-effect, they add to a growing body of deeply concerning evidence on the toxic effects of these pervasive substances for our health.”

“Background

Last March a landmark prospective study of microplastics found nearly 60% of patients undergoing an artery operation (carotid endarterectomy) 58% had microplastics and nano plastics (MNPs) in their plaque. Their presence was linked to a subsequent 4.5 -fold increase of the composite of all-cause mortality, heart attack and stroke. I reviewed it in a previous Ground Truths here. An important quote from Philip Landrigan, who wrote the NEJM editorial on the publication :The finding of microplastics and nanoplastics in [atherosclerotic] plaque tissue is itself a breakthrough discovery that raises a series of urgent questions.”

More recently, in October, Richard Thompson and colleagues wrote a review of 20-years of microplastic pollution research in Science. A summary graphic, shown below, did not include the brain as one of the organs where microplastics are found in the body (although previously noted in some studies). I’ve added that in as a result of a new study published today in Nature Medicine. As you can see below, MNPS have now been found in nearly every organ in the body. That includes placenta (below), lymph nodes, as well as testes and semen. A multi-center study from China showed microplastics were present in the semen and urine of all 113 men assessed and were associated with reduced sperm count and semen quality The CDC data indicate they are likely present in the bodies of all Americans. As you know by now, MNPs are pervasive in our air and water, there’s currently an annual output of 400 million tons of plastics, and the burden of MNPs is expected to double by 2040 if nothing is done to change course.”

Here's a link to an article I published in May 2023:

(100) Micro- and nano-plastics – the real environmental and species ending threat

Which had these two quotes:

““Among the biggest environmental problems of our time, micro- and nanoplastic particles (MNPs) can enter the body in various ways, including through food. And now for the first time, research conducted at MedUni Vienna has shown how these minute particles manage to breach the blood-brain barrier and as a consequence penetrate the brain. The newly discovered mechanism provides the basis for further research to protect humans and the environment.”

