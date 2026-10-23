The ‘non-working royals’ – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered another scandal.

From Brave AI:

“Thomas Markle Sr. is under investigation by Philippine authorities and the FBI for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, following reports by his son, Thomas Markle Jr. The allegations stem from a discovery made in July 2026 at Markle Sr.’s home in Cebu, Philippines, where he had left belongings before returning to the US for medical treatment.

Key details of the investigation include:

The Discovery: Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly found “hundreds, if not thousands” of illegal images and videos in four large boxes mixed with family mementos. The material allegedly included videos of girls appearing to be 10 or 11 years old and images stored on old cellphones and computer hard drives.

Reporting: Markle Jr. submitted a sworn statement to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI Hotline, the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, and Pennsylvania state police. The FBI has confirmed receipt of the affidavit and is reportedly launching its own investigation.

Reactions: Meghan Markle issued a statement expressing she was “deeply distressed,” noting that previous disturbing allegations had been passed to the Metropolitan Police in 2018 , which prompted her decision to cut off contact with her father.

Thomas Markle Sr. has vehemently denied the accusations, calling them “sick lies” and claiming his son is trying to destroy him. His daughter, Samantha Markle, has also accused her brother of fabricating the story.

The allegations remain unproven and Thomas Markle Sr. has not been charged with any offense as of late October 2026.

Smoke, fire, fire smoke…

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