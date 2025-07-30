The UK government has shown a willingness to release high risk and violent prisoners from prison and then imprison middle age housewives for ‘hurty’ tweets for several years in prison. The precedence has been set that prisoners can be released from prison and others put in their place. 97,000 British people are incarcerated, around 20,000 of those 97,000 are nearing the end of their term for no violent offences. These 20,000 and open prisons can be released and those migrant boat people can be put into these prisoners as replacement thus giving relief to the migrant hotels (the devil makes work for ideal hands), there are rumours that they are using these hotels for rape, drug smuggle and online gambling. We need to assess the risk between illegal migrants and those who are nearing the end of their sentence.

We do not want to face a situation where the new hotels being opened in Scotland are being filled for the same migrants coming off the boats.

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan