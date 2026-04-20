Pro-Russian ex-fighter pilot leads the Progressive Party to a landslide win in Bulgarian national elections
Finally some political clarity for Bulgaria!
From here:
Pro-Russian fighter pilot wins crushing victory in Bulgaria election
“Rumen Radev, a pro-Russian former fighter pilot, is set for a runaway victory in Bulgaria’s election, crushing Europe-leaning parties and sidelining long-dominant political forces.
The performance, surpassing opinion polls, is one of the strongest results by a single party in a generation and may end, for now, the instability that led to eight elections in five years.”
“Mr Radev’s campaign drew comparisons with Mr Orbán, Hungary’s pro-Kremlin former prime minister, when he talked about improving ties with Moscow and resuming the free flow of Russian oil and gas into Europe.
He also criticised the EU for relying too heavily on renewable energy.”
“The country’s main challenge is the economic crisis and the demographic crisis,” said Tihomir Bezlov, a senior fellow at the Centre for the Study of Democracy in Sofia.
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V. Orban's successor, despite being his competitor, follows the same line. the EU in Brussels have to bend or break.