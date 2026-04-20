From here:

Pro-Russian fighter pilot wins crushing victory in Bulgaria election

“Rumen Radev, a pro-Russian former fighter pilot, is set for a runaway victory in Bulgaria’s election, ‌crushing Europe-leaning parties and sidelining long-dominant political forces.

The performance, surpassing opinion polls, is one of the strongest results by a single party in a generation and may end, for now, the instability that led to eight elections in five years.”

“Mr Radev’s campaign drew comparisons with Mr Orbán, Hungary’s pro-Kremlin former prime minister, when he talked about improving ties with Moscow and resuming the free flow of Russian oil and gas into Europe.

He also criticised the EU ‌for ​relying too heavily on renewable energy.”

“The country’s main challenge is the economic crisis and the demographic crisis,” said Tihomir Bezlov, a senior fellow at the Centre for the Study of Democracy in Sofia.

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