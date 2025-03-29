From here:

Vaccines and cancer

After a nine-minute introduction into this 14-minute video by Dr Campbell, Professor Dalgleish launches his 5-minute segment.

Here’s an excerpt from the first few minutes, which begins at the 9-minute mark or so:

“why on Earth did they do this I mean I have no idea because from the very beginning these vaccines were not vaccines particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots and was shut down but the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people and I don't think we will ever really be able to get over that

I mean the whole concept I challenged from day one I said you know right from the beginning this virus escaped from the laboratory.

it has six inserts that could only been put in manually.

my peers said “well this can occur randomly” I said no, once - but not six times - this has been interfered with and the most important thing we said that the vaccine was 80% homologous to humans - that was bound to cause major side effects.

now why did everybody go along with it - I mean we informed everybody uh the government through the “five I’s” process that this would happen, but everybody ignored it.

so why did this happen and now we know that it's even worse than that.

that the vaccines were the quality control was appalling

they changed the mechanism of manufacture between the trial and the roll out to about 6 billion people.

this thing was full of contaminants it was full of sequences that can actually get into your genome and I my big concern is that a lot of them explain why uh that couple of years into this epidemic we still have massive excess deaths excess deaths in Australia, New Zealand and everywhere.

and a lot of these now are due to cancer and that's basically what I want to discuss here.

the red flags are so enormous.

why has the government not banned these vaccines immediately for a start?

covid doesn't exist anymore and if it does it doesn't kill anybody anymore so why are you using vaccines boosters that we now know increase the rate of cancer and the cancers are reporting their turbo cancers well I think this is right.

it was Draconian dystopian and totally unnecessary.”

That’s the end of the 2-minute extract from the video. There’s another three minutes of explanation of cancer producing errors in the “vaccines”.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!