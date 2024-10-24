From Brave AI:

1. March for Clean Water: A march and rally, organized by River Action UK, will take place in Central London to demand action from politicians to “Stop the Poisoning of Britain’s Waters”. The event aims to bring together a wide coalition of groups and communities to demonstrate public concern about the state of rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. 2. Anti-Fascism Protest: Tommy Robinson, a former leader of the English Defence League, has called a demonstration outside Downing Street. This event may attract counter-protests and/or breakaway groups, including an advertised counter-protest by Turning Point UK next to the Cenotaph at midday. Police will be present and monitoring with a proportionate policing plan in place. 3. Climate Protests: Although initially planned for February 26-29, 2024, it’s possible that climate activists from Extinction Rebellion and other organizations may still hold protests in Central London on 26 October 2024, targeting insurance companies, financial institutions, and other organizations linked to fossil fuel investment.

Everyone wants clean water! Maybe a flash mob of illegal immigrants will also show up, or the Muslim Brotherhood will also show up, led by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan

All this ahead of strikes over the next two weeks on the London Underground as staff seek the same “catch-up” pay increases as overground train drivers:

· Sunday 3 November: London Underground services will finish earlier than normal. Complete your journey by 17:00 · Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 November: Severe disruption is expected on London Underground services. Any services that do run are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal · Thursday 7 November: No London Underground services are expected to run · Friday 8 November: Severe disruption is expected on London Underground services, including Night Tube. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal · Saturday 9 November: London Underground services are expected to start later than normal · Tuesday 12 November: Severe disruption is expected on London Underground services. Any services that do run are likely to start later and finish earlier than norma

Here’s details of the settlement accosted by overground staff, that the London Underground staff might be seeking to match.

“Train drivers have accepted a pay deal that will see the end of more than two years of strike action in England, Scotland and Wales. ASLEF union members accepted an offer which included a 5% backdated pay rise for 2022-23, a 4.75% rise for 23-24, and a 4.5% increase for 24-25.”

I make that a 15% rise for those three years. Probably well-deserved too, given the rapid rise in inflation caused by the measures taken during the scamdemic ad the energy price hikes caused by ludicrous “net zero” policies that have forced up prices for everything! I don’t blame the train drivers and staff for trying to preserve a standard of living being assaulted by quacks, mad scientists, and politicians pursuing mad plans based on faux science that kills, mams and impoverishes - and fraud – all enabled by the MSM, of course!

Inflation in the UK over the last three years is around +20$, so the overground staff are not even keeping pace with inflation!

Of that 20%, there is probably a 25% energy component impacting food and other prices with a decline in prices elsewhere – because of depressed economic activity.

So begins a “winter of discontent” caused by energy policy – maybe the Labour government will offer subsidies to insurance companies so that they get back into insuring the EV car market – you know, to cover the costs of horrendously large repair bills and no chance of selling battery impaired EV’s in a second hand car market.

Onwards!!!

