From Brave AI:

“The FAA nationwide ground stop affecting all U.S. airport departures was lifted on Friday, November 13, 2026, approximately four hours after it was issued at 4:00 p.m. ET. The halt was caused by a telecommunications outage impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, specifically due to overloaded network switches and routers providing inconsistent data.

While flights were cleared to resume at 8:15 p.m. ET, officials warned that significant delays and cancellations would persist for days as airlines worked through the backlog. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed there was no evidence of a cyberattack or national security threat, attributing the disruption entirely to the equipment failure.

More here:

FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Comms System Crash; Flight Disruptions Could Stretch Into Tomorrow | ZeroHedge

“FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop

FAA halts all departures nationwide; flights in the air allowed to continue

First nationwide ground stop since the January 2023 NOTAM failure

Duffy cites a communications failure hitting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers

Comms failure due to network reboot/crash

DHS’s Mullin calls it a telecom outage and says there’s no sign of an attack, “not another 9/11”

Mullin says the fix will take “some time” and he can’t rule out an AI link

Some international departures from the east and west coasts were being allowed

DoT wants $50 billion to build a fully functioning system!

Whew – is that all?!?

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan