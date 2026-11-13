From Brave AI:

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the United States due to a widespread communications failure affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers. This directive, cited as being due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” was implemented on Friday, November 13, 2026, halting departures until further notice while allowing airborne flights to land.

The outage is described as a “temporary telecommunications outage“ or “rolling frequency outage“ impacting all 22 regional air traffic control centers. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated there is no indication of a cyberattack or national security threat, clarifying that the issue is unrelated to the recent global Microsoft outage. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that FAA technicians are investigating the cause, with no specific timeframe provided for the restoration of full flight operations.

Scope : Nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled as a result of the ground stop.

Status : All flights have been accounted for, and international inbound flights are being handled on a case-by-case basis.

History: This is the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks, following a similar event in January 2023.

Be safe…

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