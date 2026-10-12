From here:

Air passengers panic after power bank explodes in overhead locker at 35,000ft

“The Delhi to Chennai flight operated by India’s top carrier, IndiGo, was abruptly diverted to Hyderabad this afternoon.

Passengers noticed smoke spewing from the overhead bins around halfway into the two-and-a-half-hour flight.

Footage shared on social media shows the compartment interior ablaze as passengers move their bags away.

The cabin crew put out the fire with fire extinguishers, IndiGo said.

The airline said a ‘customer’s personal electronic device’ burst into flames, with Indian news channel NDTV reporting it was a power bank.”

Yikes!

“Power banks are only allowed in hand luggage, according to IndiGo’s ‘dangerous items’ policy.

The policy states that they ‘must remain within the passenger’s personal reach at all times’, such as under the seat.

‘Power must be visible on the battery; more than 160 Wh not allowed,’ the airline adds.”

“Electrical Safety First, a charity, says that power banks can even explode if the battery is damaged, overcharged, overheated or exposed to water.

These can cause a chemical reaction inside the self-fueling battery, called a ‘thermal runaway’, that makes the battery cells volatile and hot.

A sign this could happen is if the power bank begins to swell and appear misshapen.”

“The fire risk posed by lithium batteries is now the number one safety risk to planes, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The regulator said that in 2024, 316 incidents of devices with lithium batteries detected in hold bags were reported. In 2025, that rose to 643.

Reports of devices overheating or malfunctioning nearly doubled the same year, from 123 to 206, or about two a week.”

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