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JetMechTraveler's avatar
JetMechTraveler
Oct 12

This is why most airlines limit your power banks to those 30k MaH or less and forbid you from charging them on the plane. Every airline also has yellow fire containment bags called AVSAX located in the front and back overhead bins for the flight attendants to use if this happens. Just knowing this info might be crucial for you one day. Toss the device in the bag and roll it up to smother the fire/reaction with the chemical in the bag.

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Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
Oct 12

Not just power banks... but, the little thought of high powered flash lights. Picked up one and flipped on a high power due to noises outside one evening... within seconds parts of the casing were so hot they burned me. Instantly shut off and dumped the batteries outside on the dirt. Forgot the raccoons which were attempting to kill my animals.... covered the batteries with dirt... the batteries were smoking.

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