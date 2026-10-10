From Brave AI:

“ A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on October 9, 2026, at approximately 1:56 p.m. local time. The USGS located the epicenter 12 km west-southwest of the community in the Herrera province, at a shallow depth of 12.6 km.

The initial magnitude was reported as 8.0 before being revised down to 7.6 and finally settled at 7.7. The seismic event triggered a widespread tsunami threat for nine Pacific nations, including Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico, though the threat was later lifted after no significant waves materialized.

Key impacts and aftermath include:

Damage: Severe damage was concentrated in the central provinces of Veraguas , Herrera , and Los Santos , with collapsed buildings reported in Penonomé and Santiago . No immediate casualties were reported.

Shaking: Approximately 4.6 million people experienced moderate to severe shaking, with violent intensity (IX) reported near the epicenter.

Aftershocks: More than 45 aftershocks were recorded, including significant tremors of magnitude 5.8 , 5.5 , and 5.2 , as well as a 6.6 magnitude quake hours later.

Response: Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino mobilized the government for relief efforts, while the Panama Canal Authority confirmed operations continued normally.

“As of October 10, 2026, there have been no confirmed fatalities reported from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama.

Casualties : At least 27 people have been injured, with reports of minor injuries across the country and one person struck by debris in Penonomé .

Status : President José Raúl Mulino and the National Civil Protection System confirmed no deaths as of Friday evening, though authorities cautioned that figures could change as rescue operations continue.

Damage : While the USGS PAGER alert indicates a Red likelihood for casualties due to the quake’s high magnitude and shallow depth, the affected epicenter region has a relatively low population density , which likely contributed to the absence of immediate fatalities.

Context: A subsequent 6.6-magnitude aftershock occurred later in the day, but no additional casualties were immediately attributed to it.

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