A VIDEO

From here:

PROOF that the pandemic was planned with a purpose...

Wach the video here:

https://stopworldcontrol.com/films

“All over the world, millions of medical professionals, lawyers, academics, scientists, journalists, politicians, human rights experts and other professionals are stating that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a natural event, but an organized crime against humanity.

Among these world-leading experts are Nobel Prize winning scientists, former generals from the US military, award winning news reporters, world-renowned archbishops, experts from the CDC, a former vice-president from Pfizer, and even presidents from large nations, i.e., President Bolsonaro from Brazil and President Trump from the USA.

America’s Frontline Doctors is the largest medical organization in the USA, with over one million members, including several nationally leading physicians who say that the pandemic was planned. During the Global Covid Summit, 17,000 physicians and scientists made the following public statement:

We, the physicians and medical scientists of the world, united through our loyalty to the Hippocratic Oath, recognize that the disastrous COVID-19 public health policies imposed on doctors and our patients are the culmination of a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them.

They have infiltrated our medical system at every level, and are protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big tech, media, academics and government agencies who have profited from this orchestrated catastrophe.

Aside from the aforementioned international organizations, there are hundreds more national organizations, like “Doctors for Truth” in Spain, where 600+ physicians made the following public statement:

‘COVID-19 is a false pandemic created for political purposes. This is a world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse. We urge doctors, the media and political authorities to stop this criminal operation by spreading the truth.’ (2)

A group of 2500+ medical doctors in Germany called ‘Aertze for Aufklarung’, which is supported by more than 20,000 professionals including attorneys, scientists, teachers, etc., stated during a national press conference: (1)

‘The Corona panic is a play. It’s a scam. A swindle. It’s high time we understood that we’re in the midst of a global crime.’

All of these organizations are supported by the international group Police for Freedom, who have observed the same criminal agenda, and oppose the unlawful tyranny imposed on the people of the world by criminalized police forces that serve corrupt entities and not the people.

In fact, hundreds of millions of educated, highly intelligent people worldwide stand together with a message to humanity that the covid pandemic was not natural. It was a planned operation with a criminal purpose.

Many more ‘fun facts’ in the link.

Maybe play this as you read.

Queen - Flick of the Wrist

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