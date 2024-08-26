Here it is (h/t Mihael – translated via Google))

The letter is extracted from a extremely lengthy “top and tail” explanation from here:

Public Letter from the Belis Society to the President of Slovenia, the Prime Minister, Slovenian MPs, officials, ministers, mayors, media outlets and other decision-makers regarding forced medical procedures and non-respect for human rights | Cajtng.net

Message to the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Mayors, City Councillors and Local and Other Decision-Makers – Legal, Ethical and Health Warning Regarding Forced Medical Interventions and Lack of Respect for Human Rights

Dear Members of the National Assembly, Mayors, City Councillors and Other Local Decision-Makers,

In the light of current events related to the "state of emergency" due to epidemics and pandemics, it is imperative that all those responsible are aware of the importance of fundamental constitutional and human rights. These rights, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Slovenia, the European Convention on Human Rights and international treaties, form the insurmountable basis of our rule of law. The violation of these rights, especially in the context of forced medical interventions, is inexcusable and unconstitutional. The Communicable Diseases Act (ZNB) must not serve as an excuse for violating fundamental human rights. Coercion of individuals to undergo medical procedures, such as vaccinations, without their consent constitutes a violation of the constitutional right to physical integrity (Article 34 of the Constitution of the Republic of Slovenia) and the right to personal liberty (Article 35 of the Constitution of the Republic of Slovenia). Likewise, such interference with the human body without consent is contrary to international law, such as the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 3 – prohibition of inhuman treatment) and the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 5 – prohibition of torture).

Respect for the ethical and legal responsibility of deputies, mayors, city councillors and other officials is a condition sine qua non or indispensable condition for the honest functioning of the whole society and all related social agreements, especially respect for the rules of a democratic republic without political democracy and political preferences. Every member of the National Assembly, mayor, city councillor and other local decision-maker is obliged to respect the Constitution, laws and international treaties. If someone knowingly encouraged or carried out coercive medical interventions, such as vaccinations without consent, they would be directly responsible for violations of these rights and could face serious legal consequences. According to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Slovenia (KZ-1), such acts may be considered criminal offences of abuse of official position or rights (Article 257), coercion (Article 132) or even bodily injury (Article 123). It is also necessary to take into account the possibility of establishing genocide, democide or other forms of mass killing and harming of people, especially since certain practices come from outside the country. This requires greater caution and protection of the sovereignty of Slovenia and its citizens. In past epidemics such as COVID-19, we have witnessed many cases of severe side effects of vaccines that have often been ignored or minimized by the media. Toxins in vaccines that cause reactions similar to infectious diseases can serve as a weapon of biological warfare, which was discovered in the documents of vaccine manufacturers. We would like to draw your attention to the Tonix vaccine for monkeypox, which the manufacturer himself describes as a potential biological weapon or "dual-use" product. You can see the details in the following links:

Link to Reanalogization 2: Part that discusses the incredible statements in SEC reports from manufacturers Bavarian Nordic and Emergent Biosolutions: http://tiny.cc/10ojzz

II. Del REANALOGIZACIJA V SLUŽBI ČLOVEKOVEGA OBSTANKA - Povezanost cepiv in vojske z digitalizacijo (rumble.com)

Link to Reanalogy 2: Part that discusses the Tonix vaccine and their claims in the SEC report: http://tiny.cc/50ojz

Such designations as "dual use" imply the possibility of military use, which is extremely worrying. In addition, there are known cases where vaccines cause severe skin reactions, such as rashes and blisters, which can also lead to fatal consequences in certain patients. Some cases have also been documented during the COVID-19 pandemic:

§ COVID-19 vaccine and severe rashes: http://tiny.cc/wznjzz § COVID-19 vaccine and severe skin rash: https://tinyurl.com/3vumapd2 § Scientific article: http://tiny.cc/uznjzz

In the case of forced medical procedures, affected individuals have the right to appeal to the appropriate courts, including the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Slovenia and the European Court of Human Rights. They also have the right to bring actions for damages and criminal charges against the persons and institutions responsible. Any violation of these rights will have legal consequences, including the possibility of liability for damages by the state and the individuals who committed or authorized these violations.

With this message, we officially inform all members of the National Assembly, mayors, city councillors and other local decision-makers about possible violations of the Constitution, laws, EU rules and international treaties if forced medical procedures or other conduct that would violate fundamental human rights become a practice in our country. No one who receives this message will be able to plead ignorance or misunderstanding of the situation. In the event of violations, personal liability will be established, accompanied by legal procedures and sanctions provided for by law.

Respect for citizens' fundamental rights must guide every decision, especially at a time when we are facing challenges such as epidemics. Therefore, we call on all those responsible, both at the state and local levels, to act in accordance with the law, the Constitution and international rules, and to ensure that the rights of individuals are not violated under any circumstances.

Regards

Belis Happy Living Society,

Iviliana Bellis, President

End of open letter.

Onwards!!!

