The UK socialist Marxists continue their dastardly plot to destroy every last vestige and source of enjoyment from English life via unbearable taxes – after giving the chosen few – doctors, train drivers and welfare beneficiaries - whopping pay increases that lift the chosen few into higher marginal tax brackets.

First it was the nation’s employers who footed an extra 26 billion pounds in employment taxes via hikes in National insurance taxes, then it was increases in the minimum wage that priced casual labour in the out of the market – now it is operators in the hospitality industry that are faced with closure from the loss of C19 relief. The last of the covid subsidies is set to drop off In April 2026, leaving pubs facing a huge tax increase amongst all the other measures .

No-one should be surprised by this lack of attention to detail – anyone who can turn a fiscal surplus of 4. Billion pounds into a need to raise 40 billion in taxes would barely register any impact from tens f thousands of people struggling to get by.

How many “green jobs” have o be created to make up for thousands of pubs going out of business?

“Pubs in the UK are set to lose a 40% discount on business rates that was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the relief scheduled to end on March 31, 2026.

This change, part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s 2025 Budget, is expected to significantly increase business rates for many pubs, despite a reduction in the overall multiplier used to calculate the tax.

The phasing out of this discount is a major factor contributing to the projected rise in costs for the hospitality sector, with some pub owners anticipating increases of tens of thousands of pounds per year.

Some operators?? How about major pub owners – Whitbread, and Greene King plus smaller pub operators and restaurants.

https://www.thecaterer.com/news/hospitality-businesses-face-eye-watering-hike-to-business-rates-bills

“Brian Whiting, who owns five gastropubs in Kent, told the Times three of his venues would see bills rise by £70,000 a year between them.

““I’ve never been more disappointed. Things are worse now for us than during Covid. The last budget was an absolute shocker, and this one gave us no hope either. Things have gone from bad to worse but they’re trying to dress it up as if they’ve done something for us,” said Whiting.

“Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it would have to find £60m of cuts as it expects its rates bill to rise by between £40m and £50m in the next financial year.

“We are extremely disappointed with the outcome of this week’s UK Budget which will have a significant impact on our business and the wider hospitality industry,” said Whitbread chief executive Dominic Paul.

“Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said pubs were “crying out” to be supported by the government. Mackenzie added: “Government has failed to deliver sufficient support around business rates and ultimately it leaves pubs with little room to invest to create jobs, grow and drive their local economies

“Combined with the continued layering of other cost rises, including alcohol duty and above inflation wage rises, the cost of running a pub has once again gone up before publicans have even opened their doors.

“UKHospitality is calling on the government to urgently increase the level of discounts for hospitality properties from 5p to 20p, as previously proposed and permitted by law.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, said: “The government promised in its manifesto that it would level the playing field between the high street and online giants. The plan in the Budget to achieve this is quickly unravelling and will deliver the exact opposite.

Sound familiar? This Marxist government makes a habit of delivering the exact opposite of what it promised – it is a feature of their inexperience and incompetence in handing the affairs of he Nation.

“Announcing the Budget, Rachel Reeves claimed she was introducing the “lowest tax rates since 1991” that would benefit around 750,000 smaller hospitality, retail and leisure operators.

“But while the overall multiplier used to calculate bills is lowering, many businesses will pay higher taxes next year when rateable values are reassessed and the 40% discount for retail, hospitality and leisure properties ends.

“By 2027/28, the rates bill for an average pub will be £4,500 higher than today, while in 2028/29 it will be £7,000 higher.

It means in total, over the next three years, an average pub’s business rates bill will have increased by 76%.

UKHospitality said an average hotel will pay an extra £28,900 in rates next year. In total, over three years, its business rates bill will increase by £205,200, or 115%.

“In comparison, by 2028/29 the rates bill for a distribution warehouse will have only increased by 16%, an office building will have only increased by 7% and a large supermarket by only 4%, according to UKHospitality analysis.”

The UK government’s website spells it out:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/how-pubs-are-valued-for-business-rates

“On the AVD 1 April 2021, pubs were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This meant most pubs were given much lower rateable values in the 2023 revaluation than they otherwise would have received. Increases in rateable values in the 2026 revaluation reflect the increase in pubs’ trade since 2021.

“The VOA usually works out the rateable value of pubs using fair maintainable trade (FMT). This is the annual level of trade (excluding VAT) your pub might be expected to achieve if operated in a reasonably efficient way. It’s based on factors such as:

your trading information and patterns

your pub’s design and location

the services your pub offers, for example food, gaming, or sports screenings

any income you make from accommodation

We then apply a percentage to work out the rateable value, based on:

the operating style

the operating costs

profitability

You can find the percentages in the VOA’s valuation of public houses approved guide.

The VOA has agreed the FMT valuation method and the percentages we use with industry bodies.

I wonder which Marxists the VOA singled out to agree with!

“2026 rateable values (Published 26 November 2025)

A rateable value is an estimate of what it would cost to rent a property for a year, on a set date known as the Antecedent Valuation Date (AVD).

The most recent revaluation came into effect in England and Wales on 1 April 2023. It was based on the AVD 1 April 2021.

The next revaluation will come into effect in England and Wales on 1 April 2026. It will be based on the AVD 1 April 2024.

Your rateable value is not the amount you have to pay. Local councils use rateable values to calculate business rates bills.”

that’s the bureaucratic language!

Onwards!!!

