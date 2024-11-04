Probably nothing, but maybe not.

The Wayback Machine enables the recovery of internet records. It was allegedly subject to a cyber-attack last month, which resulted in a suspension and subsequent limitation of its facilities.

A month before the elections! “Sensitive records”???

From Brave AI:

“The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, a popular digital archive tool, was temporarily taken offline in October 2024 due to a cyberattack. The attack, which compromised sensitive user records, prompted the organization to take down its website and services to improve security. The Wayback Machine, which stores archived versions of websites, was eventually restored, with some limitations, by October 15, 2024.”

New, was it a cyber attack or was it an intentional limitation of records prejudicial to the “blob”, the “swamp” and the Democratic Party?

“After the October 2024 security breach, the Internet Archive took immediate action to contain the incident:

· Disabled the JavaScript (JS) library to prevent further unauthorized access · Activated scrubbing systems to remove sensitive data from publicly accessible areas · Upgraded security measures to prevent similar breaches in the future

“… the following limitations are in place on the Wayback Machine:

· Access restrictions: The Internet Archive has restricted access to certain areas of the Wayback Machine to prevent further unauthorized access and minimize the impact of the breach. · Data scrubbing: The scrubbing systems are actively removing sensitive data from publicly accessible areas, including user authentication databases, to prevent exposure of compromised information. · Temporary downtime: The Wayback Machine may experience temporary downtime or reduced functionality as the Internet Archive works to fully remediate the breach and restore services. · Enhanced monitoring: The Internet Archive has increased monitoring and logging to detect and respond to any further suspicious activity.

“As the Internet Archive completes its investigation and remediation efforts, it is likely that additional limitations or restrictions will be lifted, and the Wayback Machine will return to its normal functioning state. However, the exact timeline for these developments is unclear and will depend on the progress of the investigation and remediation efforts.”

The lifting may be dependent on who wins the elections!

Onwards!!

