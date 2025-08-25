Here we have some more highlights which i have put together below, enjoy :)

1) (100) Something is rotten in the state of Denmark – and it’s not the cows!

2) (100) Could it be that the adverse events from injections have been caused by incorrect administration of the doses? Dr John Campbell talks with Marc Girardot about the bolus that forms from NOT aspirating

There is a way to inject, as per instructions from the manufacturer, that is designed to be intra-muscular – that is to ensure that the injection is actually intra-muscular - by aspirating the injection to make sure that you have not hit a vessel carrying blood – so you are actually giving an intra-muscular injection!

3) (100) What would you do if you were Putin and Russia?

Senior Russian military personnel must have shown Putin the relative strengths of NATO’s defensive and offensive capabilities – how much they have left after they have severely depleted their arsenals by deploying them to Ukraine.

4) (100) Swedish “bad batch” data confirms Danish study – the “steenking” Pfizer/BioNTech experimental modified mRNA C19 injection toxicity was batch dependent – with earlier batches being more toxic

The cynic in me thinks that since Pfizer knew that its injections were causing many adverse events and the injections did not prevent infections, transmission, hospitalization or death,the injections were entirely useless and harmful, sp Pfizer simply switched the contents to saline. It is not as if any health regulatr would eve notice or inspect any doses for contents!

5) From the "WTF!!!" files - almost 700 million monkey pox injections being shipped across the US?!?

“A trucking company boss has come forward to blow the whistle and reveal that his company has been hired by the Biden-Harris administration to transport monkeypox mRNA “vaccines” across the country – enough to double-dose for every American – ahead of the November elections.”

6) (100) Nanotechnology in food - as with GMO foods, is the intent to improve the yield of the human race and “standardise” its appearance? plus notes on “citrullination” and the Center for Food Safety

We have learned that we have been subjected a huge human experiment…

Onwards!!!

