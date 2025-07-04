Welcome back, dear readers. As we turn the page and revisit the final stretch of 2022, this Q4 review offers a chance to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the ideas and conversations that shaped our closing months of the year. From October to December, we explored lots of ideas. Whether you were here for every post or are just catching up, this review will walk you through the highlights, patterns, and standout moments that defined Q4.

What have they done? Government confirms COVID Vaccination INCREASES risk of Death in all Age-Groups

Instant Death Of Cows Who Received mRNA Vaccine

It protects Pfizer from any claim of adverse effects (Emergency Use protocols) whilst the Slovenian government exposes Slovenia’s people to all adverse effects. There are no benchmarks for success or efficacy of lowering disease symptoms which was the sole critical end point of the clinical trials.

Karen Kingston has produced a seminal analysis of the Pfizer clinical trials that removes any liability shield attaching to Pfizer.

It may very well be that 5-10% of those injected will die ahead of their time. We don’t know what the results of massive c19 mRNA injections of toxins will bring. It does not sound that far fetched given the numbers of vaxx dead we are already estimating, which is really only the initial poisoning phase.

As we wrap up this review, it’s clear that the past few months have been filled with thought-provoking pieces that sparked conversation, deepened our understanding, and even challenged the status quo. These articles stood out not just for their impact, but for the conversations they ignited within our community.

Onwards!!

