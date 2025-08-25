Here is some more highlights to round the year of 2024… enjoy :)

1) (100) Clintel Group meets in Prague to promote its declaration, signed by almost 2,000 scientists, that “There is no climate emergency”

Czech Climate Conference Rejects Emergency

2) (100) The German government and legal system is torturing Reiner Fuellmich to death using solitary confinement as the means – he has been in solitary confinement for 4 months – maximum allowed is 15 days

Today, all motions for evidence were rejected, including the request to lift the self-reading procedure and read everything aloud in the courtroom.

3) (100) Dutch government admits Covid was a military operation coordinated by NATO – “it was a military operation that had nothing to do with health care.”

As goes the Netherlands, so goes every country in the world. I am not surprised by this “revelations”.

4) (100) 6.3 million will be dead within 5 years of their experimental mRNA booster injection and 2.6 million dead within a year of their booster or dead already – 630,000 Americans within five years

Keep in mind that around 2.25 million extra Americas died i the four caledar yars from 2020-2023 from all causes. Extra deaths for 2024 to come.

5) (100) DMSO - Dimethyl sulfoxide - C2H6OS– what is it, how does it work and how to use it

This is NOT specifically designed as a C19 or C19 spike protein detox treatment,

Please read the comments section for some warnings!

There has been lots of information appearing recently around DMSO.

