France: Record 384,000 first-time residence permits granted in 2025 as immigration keeps soaring higher

“The legal foreign population in France is expected to hit approximately 4.5 million by the end of 2025, a 3.2 percent annual increase. However, previous reports have put the total population of foreigners at much higher levels, already reaching 6 million in 2024. While humanitarian reasons are the primary driver for new arrivals, the “stock” of residents remains heavily influenced by family ties and labor needs.”

“The purpose of residency varies drastically depending on the country of origin, reflecting France’s diverse historical and geopolitical ties. As French news outlet Fdesouche notes, “Nationals of the three Maghreb countries are more often issued with residence permits granted for family reunification reasons.” These countries consist of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. However, these groups are also now being granted work permits, with the government arguing they can be used to fill labor shortages.”

“Renewals are approaching a milestone of 1 million per year (955,000 projected for 2025). This trend confirms that a vast majority of non-EU immigrants who arrive in France are transitioning into long-term legal residents, despite stricter new integration requirements — such as the mandatory civic exam and A2-level French proficiency introduced in the 2024-2026 reforms. Notably, A2 is considered a rudimentary level of language understanding.”

“… 64% of eligible asylum seekers were accommodated in 2024, meaning around 58,000 people were housed under the national reception system (CADA and HUDA combined), but nearly 90,000 asylum seekers were not accommodated in dedicated facilities as of the end of 2024.

58,000 housed and 90,000 not housed for a total of 148,000 asylum seekers.

“A total of 110,051 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending September 2025, which was 13% more than in the previous year and 7% more than the previous peak of 103,081 in 2002.”

“As of the end of 2024, the number of protection seekers in Germany—individuals residing in the country on humanitarian grounds, including recognized refugees, those with subsidiary protection, and asylum seekers—reached 3.55 million, according to data from the German federal government.

“In 2024, the number of asylum applications continued to rise, with 151,120 first-time asylum applications recorded—making Italy the third-highest recipient of first-time asylum seekers in the EU, behind Germany and Spain.

“Spain received 167,366 asylum applications in 2024, marking a record-breaking year. As of the end of 2024, 133,102 applications were still pending at the first instance, indicating a significant backlog in processing.

Getting on for half a million asylum seekers in these 5 countries – big business for human (and drug) traffickers,

“According to Vanguard, the country has gained 1.7 million inhabitants since 2017, including 1.3 million of foreign origin. In total, there are at least 6 million foreigners in the country, with a steep acceleration year after year.”

He noted: “Yes, the foreign population in France is growing FOUR times faster than the population of French nationality.”

The author emphasizes a “considerable acceleration of the phenomenon in 2024,” unprecedented in decades. The INSEE data he cites shows a rapid restructuring of the foreign population, 46 percent of whom are African compared to 35 percent European. Between 2019 and 2024, “Africans account for 59% of this increase, Europeans only 22%,” he writes.

The French people want action.

“In fact, 74 percent of the French believe there are too many migrants in France, and 72 percent want a referendum on immigration, according to polling.”

48% of French people want zero immigration, including zero legal migrants

“Notably, the poll shows that young people and women — the two groups arguably most affected by mass immigration — are quickly turning against the idea of more immigrants. In fact, more women were in favor of zero migration than men, with 53 percent of women in favor versus 44 percent of men. In France, the professionals and white-collar class, designated as (CSP+), shows that 45 percent of this group wants zero immigration.”

“The highest percentage for zero immigration were 18-24 year-olds, with 55 percent of these French youth for zero immigration. Meanwhile, the lowest support was among the 65+ group, with 54 percent of this group being against the policy of zero migration.”

Brits have much more in common with French people than they do with their left-wing politicians – as is the case with all Europa countries – the EU Commission is out of step with Europeans, who have more in common with Viktor Orbán of Hungary!

