" The U.S. attorney for the nation’s capital sent a letter last week to a former member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, scrutinizing the Mueller prosecutor’s role in targeting and convicting former Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos.

Remember Kevin Clinesmith who inserted words into texts that entirely changed their meaning?

“Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer, admitted to altering an email during the Russia investigation to state that Carter Page was "not a source" for the CIA, when the original email indicated otherwise. This alteration was used to justify the surveillance of Page, a former Trump campaign adviser. Clinesmith was sentenced to one year of probation and 400 hours of community service,,,”

The lawfare went right to the top.

Russian Interference : Investigating Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 United States presidential election.

Conspiracy or Coordination : Examining allegations of conspiracy or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Obstruction of Justice: Assessing allegations of obstruction of justice related to the investigation.

The Mueller report had no mention of Hillary Clinton, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steels or Perkins Coie and their attempts that can only be described as sedition and treason from attempts to overthrow a sitting POTUS. There is no mention of Nellie (Fusion GPS) and Bruce Ohr (DOJ) or the “insurance policy” of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Maybe Clinton used funds from her failed POTUS campaign to pay Perkins Coie - a breach of campaign finance laws - who audits that little detail?

Still, at least the investigation is on-going!

